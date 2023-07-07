Teako Minerals Announces AGM Results; Welcomes Philip Gunst and Kristian Whitehead As New Directors

Vancouver, July 7, 2023 - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is delighted to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on July 6, 2023, and welcomes Philip Gunst and Kristian Whitehead as new directors of the Company.

At the Meeting, shareholders set the number of directors of the Company at six (6). The slate included current directors: Scott Young; Robert Cameron, P.Geo.; Jennifer Shaigec; and Jerker Tuominen, along with new director nominees Philip Gunst and Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is detailed in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.teakominerals.com.

A total of 10,928,361 common shares, representing approximately 23.43% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of (a) setting the number of directors at six (100% in favour), (b) the election of directors: Robert Cameron, Scott Young, Jerker (Jekku) Tuominen, Jennifer Shaigec, Philip Gunst, and Kristian Whitehead (detailed votes are in the table below), (c) appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company (100% in favour), (d) approving the incentive stock option plan of the Company (99.96% in favour), and (e) transacting other business that may be brought properly before the Meeting and any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting (99.96% in favour).

Election of Directors

The following nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the successors are elected or appointed, with the voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % for Votes Withheld % Withheld Robert Cameron 10,924,361 99,96 4,000 0.04 Scott Young 10,928,361 100.00 Jerker Tuominen 10,928,361 100.00 Jennifer Shaigec 10,928,361 100.00 Philip Gunst 10,928,361 100.00 Kristian Whitehead 10,924,361 99,96 4,000 0.04

About the new Directors:

Philip Gunst brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Teako as a seasoned management consultant and investor in the mining sector. With a background in International Business from Copenhagen Business School, Philip has been actively involved in the mining industry, focusing on Canadian-listed companies for the past five years. He has also provided investment advisory services to family offices and wealthy individuals, leveraging his extensive knowledge in the mining sector. Philip's professional accomplishments include supporting listed companies with communications and investor relations efforts, underscoring his ability to communicate effectively and engage with various stakeholders. Furthermore, his participation in Denmark's largest finance-focused radio program, Millionærklubben, has provided him with a platform to share insights and build a strong following within the investment community.

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo. is currently the Company's VP Exploration Officer and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Teako's board of directors. Kristian Whitehead has over 20 years of exploration and mining experience in senior geological roles throughout the Americas, including Yukon, British Columbia, Alaska, Guyana, Mexico, and Brazil. He has worked in leading geological positions with companies such as Eureka Resources, Levon Resources Ltd., Kootenay Silver Inc., Fortunate Sun Mining Ltd., Hunter Dickinson/Taseko Mines, Fire River Gold Corp., Stratagold Corp., and Hawthorne Gold Corp. He is also a director of CMC Metals Ltd., and VP Exploration and director of Aeonian Resources Ltd. Kristian is also the founder and owner of Infiniti Drilling Corporation, which previously provided remote fly diamond drilling services and currently provides Professional and QP geological exploration and mining support consulting services to the industry.

CEO, Sven Gollan, comments; "I would like to welcome Philip Gunst and Kristian Whitehead to our Board of Directors at Teako Minerals. Their addition to our board brings a wealth of experience and a depth of knowledge that will undoubtedly reinforce our strategic vision and operational execution. Their unique insights and proven expertise will be instrumental in guiding our Company as we navigate the path ahead."

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and globally. The adoption of advanced technologies such as the SCS Exploration Product aligns with its strategy to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving mining industry.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that that the new directors will undoubtedly reinforce our strategic vision and operational execution, and will be instrumental in guiding our Company. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

