Eastplats' South African Subsidiary Receives a Summons

Vancouver, July 7, 2023 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces that its South African subsidiary, Barplats Mines Proprietary Limited ("Barplats") received a combined summons (the "Summons") from ABT Toda Proprietary Limited ("ABT Toda") which is related to the matter in respect of which Barplats is in arbitration with Advanced Beneficiation Technologies (Pty) Ltd ("ABT") regarding the Agreement (as defined below) (see the Company's Amended Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023 and News Release dated January 26, 2022). The Summons was filed with the High Court of South Africa (North West Division, Mahikeng) by ABT Toda.

Barplats is currently engaged in a confidential arbitration process with ABT to resolve a dispute between the parties regarding the termination of the project framework agreement (the "Agreement") for the development and construction of a modular plant to process platinum group metals ("PGMs") from the tailings re-deposited from the retreatment project at a designated area of the Zandfontein tailings dam situated at the Crocodile River Mine (the "Circuit H Project"). There were several milestones required under the Agreement to complete and establish the Circuit H Project, including a joint venture agreement between Barplats and ABT (the "Joint Venture"), financing agreements and off-take agreements for the project. None of these agreements were concluded prior to the termination of the Agreement. The Company understands that ABT Toda is ABT's intended nominee to hold its interest in the Joint Venture.

The Company will seek advice and make a recommendation on the appropriate action.

