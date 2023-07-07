ESGold Corp. Appoints Mr. Andre Gauthier to its Board of Directors

Vancouver, July 7, 2023 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE:ESAU) (Frankfurt:N2W) (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. André Gauthier to the company's board of directors as an independent director effective immediately.

Mr. Gauthier has over 47 years of experience in the Mining Exploration field and has worked in over 35 countries. His work experience includes entities such as: SOQUEM, Falconbridge Ltd., Noramco and Cambior Inc. Mr. Gauthier was president of Maxy Gold Corp. (China), Inca Pacific Resources Inc., Lara Exploration Ltd., and Gold Holding Ltd. Mr. Gauthier also served as a Director of Vena Resources Inc., Maxy Gold Corp, Lara Exploration Ltd., Western Union Peru, and Gold Holding Ltd., and from March 2015 until 2018, he served as interim Managing Director and CEO of Gold Holding Ltd., headquartered in Dubai (UAE). He has a BSC in Geology Eng. and MSC from UQAC (Chicoutimi, Quebec) and is active member and leader of many mining and professional organizations (Canada, Peru, UAE, and China).

Mr. Gauthier was also involved in many Gold and Copper discoveries and acquisitions, namely, "Lac Shortt" (Canada), "La Arena" (Peru), "Anabi (Minaspata)" (Peru), "Luchun" (China); "Metates" gold (Mexico), "La Granja" copper, "La Virgen" gold (Peru) and "Pachon" copper (Argentina). He was also involved in the creation of the Lima Venture Capital Exchange (part of BVL) and Gold Holding Ltd. Since 2020, Andre has been leading Eval Minerals, his private company involved in mineral investments and advisory services.

Mr. Therien, CEO of ESGold Corp., stated, "Mr. André Gauthier is a well-seasoned mining expert, and I am honored that he has accepted to join as a member of our Board of Directors. André's mining expertise will provide a new perspective while we continue to advance the Montauban project from development stage into commercial operations."

About the Company

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company has also entered into a joint venture agreement to determine the presence of recoverable metals in the Ottawa River, consistent with ESGold's commitment to environmental recovery solutions.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.esgold.ca.

For more information on ESGold Corp. please contact the Company (+1 514-712-1532) or visit the website www.esgold.ca for past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces. To keep up with what's going on with ESGold please join our shareholders chat room on telegram: https://t.me/+SQeyLoDRjIAwMDVh

