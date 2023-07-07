Euro Sun Announces New Court Date Set for Hearing of Energy Transition Metals Rovina Valley Project

TORONTO, July 07, 2023 -





Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company") announces that a new court date has finally been set to hear the matter with respect to the suspension of Euro Sun's environmental license for the Rovina Valley Project. This development is after two previous court dates were delayed by more than five months at the request of Asociatia Declic, an NGO, and more recently, through an unfortunate strike by Romania's judges. News of this delay has also triggered a response from the President of the County Council of Hunedoara in a televised interview a day ago. He stressed the strategic importance of the Rovina Valley Project in relation to the upliftment of the region through job creation and stressed the government role in ensuring the Rovina Valley Project moves ahead. This will go a long way to unlocking Europe's independence in the energy transition process which will inevitably result in the betterment of the Romanian nation and its people. The new court date for Euro Sun to champion the Rovina Valley Project is now set for September 29, 2023. Management is optimistic for a positive outcome in the upcoming court case for Euro Sun and the Romanian economy.

Euro Sun's long-term investment in the Rovina Valley Project, the second biggest copper and gold deposit in Europe, is set to propel Romania to the forefront in delivering the essential metals necessary for Europe's energy transition. In particular, the Rovina Valley Project will have reduced environmental impact due to no cyanide use and no wet tailings. The Rovina Valley Project will also bring about much economic relief for the Rovina area in Romania, a region with a profound legacy in mining.

Mr. Grant Sboros, Chief Executive Officer at Euro Sun commented as follows:

"The recent delays obstructing the start of this exciting project for Romania have obviously been unfortunate and frustrating for everyone. We do, however, remain excited and resolute in delivering this exceptional project to benefit Romania and the entire region. The Rovina Valley Project continues to have the backing of community leaders and remains a world-class example of how communities have come together to design and plan for a better future. After attending meetings in the last two weeks with the representatives of the local authorities, we are assured of their support for the projects future as they fully understand the importance of the projects impact on the development of the area. We at Euro Sun remain extremely proud of the Rovina Valley Project, which is designed to have one of the least environmental impacts globally, and which will put Romania at the forefront of the green energy transition for Europe."

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of court dates; outcome of litigation with respect to the RVP; Europe's energy transition and demand for energy metals; environmental impact of the RVP; and development of the RVP. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.eurosunmining.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c049b29f-7b8a-4e4e-baf2-bf4724bf813e