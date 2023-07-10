CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Irving Resources Announces Completion of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2023 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") reports that in its news release of July 7, 2023 announcing the closing of its private placement of 1,429,573 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of C$1.0351 per share, the amount paid in US dollars was incorrectly stated and should have read US$1,094,353.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

