Rover Metals Appoints Australian Business Development Advisor

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2023 - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of a new advisor to the Company's advisory board.



Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states "The expansion of Rover Metals into Australia is part of our strategic growth plans for H2-2023. Australians are world leaders in the mining of lithium. For example, companies like ASX listed Ioneer, are leading the way in softrock/claystone lithium mining in southwest Nevada. The Company will continue to look to expand its Australian team in the coming months. The appointment of Paddy Moylan to our team is part of these expansion plans."

Paddy Moylan, Australia Business Development Advisor

Paddy Moylan holds combined bachelor of commerce and law degrees. He practiced law for over 20 years. Now retired from law, he is a significant and full-time investor in battery metals in Australia and internationally. Mr. Moylan has developed a large network in the battery metals space as an early investor in lithium. He has successfully advised companies on project acquisition, development and divestment.

In Mr. Moylan's own words, "I only become involved in approximately 1 in 1,000 companies that come across my desk via research, links or corporate conferences. I am very impressed with Rover Metals, led by Judson. The globe has an insatiable yet unsatisfied demand for lithium, it strikes me that Rover's LGL project in Nevada is in a special position to meet the global demand for lithium. I look forward to my involvement with Rover!"

Pursuant to Mr. Moylan's advisory agreement, he has been awarded 350,000 incentive stock options in the with an exercise price of $0.10 per option, under the standard terms of the Company's stock option plan (4-year life).

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. Rover is currently focussed on the development of a claystone lithium project in southwest Nevada, USA. Plans for 2023 include a reverse circulation drill program at its Let's Go Lithium project.

