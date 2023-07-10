Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Centerra Gold Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

10.07.2023  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, July 10, 2023 - Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra" or "the Company") (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) will release its second quarter 2023 operating and financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 31, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants can access the call by dialing 1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340. The conference call will also be webcast live at: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/centerragold2023q2.html.

After the call, an audio recording will be made available via telephone until 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, September 1, 2023. The recording can be accessed by dialing 412-317-0088 or 1-855-669-9658 and using the passcode 0325. In addition, the webcast will be archived on Centerra's website at: www.centerragold.com/investor/events-presentations.

About Centerra
Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. Centerra also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Underground Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol CG and on the NYSE under the symbol CGAU. Centerra is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:

Lisa Wilkinson Shae Frosst
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager, Investor Relations
(416) 204-3780 (416) 204-2159
lisa.wilkinson@centerragold.com shae.frosst@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra Gold is available on the Company's website at www.centerragold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Centerra Gold Inc.

Centerra Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0B6PD
CA1520061021
www.centerragold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap