RT Minerals Corp. Announces Management Update

Vancouver, July 10, 2023 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matt Anderson, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Anderson is a Managing Director with Malaspina Consultants Inc., a private company that provides accounting and administrative infrastructure to junior public companies primarily in the natural resource sector. He has extensive experience in financial and accounting related functions and has served as CFO of various junior public companies since 2010. Mr. Anderson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University and obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 2008 while articling at a large accounting firm.
Ms. Sandra Wong, CPA, CGA has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company in order to focus on other roles. The Company would like to thank Ms. Wong for her valuable contributions to the Company since its incorporation and wish her well on her other business ventures.
