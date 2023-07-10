RT Minerals Corp. Announces Management Update

Vancouver, July 10, 2023 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matt Anderson, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Anderson is a Managing Director with Malaspina Consultants Inc., a private company that provides accounting and administrative infrastructure to junior public companies primarily in the natural resource sector. He has extensive experience in financial and accounting related functions and has served as CFO of various junior public companies since 2010. Mr. Anderson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University and obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 2008 while articling at a large accounting firm.

Ms. Sandra Wong, CPA, CGA has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company in order to focus on other roles. The Company would like to thank Ms. Wong for her valuable contributions to the Company since its incorporation and wish her well on her other business ventures.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas J. Andrews, MSc., BSc.

President and CEO

604-681-3170

For further information, please contact:

William Elston

Director

604-725-0604

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.