Goldshore Announces Change in Financial Year-End

Vancouver, July 10, 2023 - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), announces a change in its financial year-end from March 31 to December 31. The change in financial year-end has been made to align the timing of the Company's financial reporting obligations with its internal budgeting and forecasting process and with its peers. The next financial year-end of the Company for its transition year will occur on December 31, 2023.

Further details regarding the change in financial year-end is available in the Company's notice of change in year-end prepared in accordance with Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company, and owns 100% of the Moss Gold Project located in Ontario. Wesdome is currently a large shareholder of Goldshore, and the company is supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory board. Goldshore is well positioned to advance the Moss Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

