Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Board Appointments

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

LONDON, July 11, 2023 - Horizonte Minerals Plc (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company"),the nickel company developing two Tier 1 assets in Brazil, is pleased to announce the appointment of John MacKenzie as a Non-Executive Director and Simon Retter as an Executive Director effective immediately.

John MacKenzie

John is a senior mining executive with more than 30 years of operational and investment experience in the metals and mining sector, currently Chief Executive Officer and Director of TSX-listed Capstone Copper Corp (current market capitalisation of US$3billion). Previously, John was Executive Chair and Founder of Mantos Copper before its merger with Capstone Mining in 2022. He brings extensive operating and construction experience to the Board, in particular in South American through his time as part of the Anglo American group where he was a member of the Executive Committee and CEO of Copper at Anglo American plc, CEO Zinc at Anglo Base Metals and General Manager at their Minera Loma de Niquel mine and smelter in Venezuela, an RKEF ferronickel operation similar in design capacity to Araguaia. He was also previously a Non-Executive Director of KAZ Minerals plc.

John has a Master of Science in Mining Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand, a Master of Business Leadership from the University of South Africa and has completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

Simon Retter

Simon has served as the group CFO of Horizonte Minerals since 2016. He is a commercially focused business leader with almost 15 years of experience as an Executive and Non-Executive Director focussed in the natural resources sector, driving strategic growth and leading high-performance teams across various financial roles.

Simon started his career at Deloitte in assurance and advisory, qualifying as a chartered accountant before gaining extensive experience in the public markets and the mining sector, specifically, reverse takeovers, IPOs and secondary fundraising.

Change in Company Secretary

Mr Leonardo (Leo) Neves, Horizonte's General Counsel, has been appointed as Company Secretary, taking over from Mr Simon Retter effective immediately. Mr Neves is an experienced legal professional, having developed his career at law firms Pinheiro Neto Advogados (Brazil), McMillan LLP (Canada) and Fasken Martineau LLP (UK). He has also acted in-house for various mining companies, including Ferrous Resources where he spent 9 years as Head of Legal and Company Secretary. Mr Neves holds an LL.B. degree from University of Brasília (UnB) and an LL.M. degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). He is qualified to practice as a solicitor in England and Wales, as well as in Brazil and Portugal.

Jeremy Martin, CEO of Horizonte, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome John MacKenzie and Simon Retter to the Board at this important time for Horizonte. These appointments emphasise the Board's continued evolution enhancing the skillsets required to successfully deliver two Tier 1 nickel projects.

"I am confident that John's in-depth experience in the base metals sector will prove invaluable as we transition from a developer to a producer, and I look forward to continuing the great work that Simon is doing, maximising the potential of the assets for all our stakeholders."

Regulatory

The following information is disclosed under Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies ("AIM Rules") and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules:

John Fraser MacKenzie (aged 55)

Mr MacKenzie does not hold any ordinary shares nor options over ordinary shares in the Company.

Current Directorships Past Directorships (within the last five years) Capstone Copper Corp. Kaz Minerals plc Mantos Copper S.A. Mantos Copper (Bermuda) Limited Mantoverde S.A.

There is no further information which is required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of John Fraser MacKenzie.

Simon James Retter (aged 41)

Mr Retter holds 107,679 ordinary shares and 3,282,500 options over ordinary shares in the Company.

Current Directorships Past Directorships (within the last five years) Timpton Ltd Aterian plc CTFR Holdings Ltd I-Med Group International Ltd Stonedale Management and Investments Ltd I-Med Medical Therapy System Ltd Horizonte Minerals (IOM) Ltd I-Med Sport Ltd HM Brazil (IOM) Ltd I-Med Treasury Ltd Vox Valor Capital Ltd Lan Greenfield Ltd HRC World plc Lan Group plc Adalan Ventures plc MDMS Online Ltd Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Ltd Oplon Ltd ElixIrr International plc Skinside UK Ltd SulNOx Fuel Fusions Ltd SulNox Group plc TriSkin Ltd Upham Holdings plc Vertu Capital Holdings Ltd I-Med Aesthetics Ltd I-Med Animal Healthcare Ltd I-Med Clinics Ltd

Simon Retter was a director of I-Med Group International Ltd from 5 May 2017 until 5 December 2022. I-Med Group International Ltd entered into a creditors' voluntary liquidation on 30 June 2020, with the company subsequently dissolved on 5 December 2022.

There is no further information which is required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of Simon James Retter.

