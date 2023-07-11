Calibre Mining Delivers Third Consecutive Record Quarter, Producing 68,776 Ounces of Gold, Leading to a 32% Increase In Cash to $77 Million

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2023 - Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 (all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars).



Q2 and Year to Date ("YTD") 2023 Highlights

Record consolidated quarterly gold production of 68,776 ounces 15% increase in gold production compared to Q2 2022 (59,723 ounces) Nicaragua gold production of 58,392 ounces and Nevada gold production of 10,384 ounces

Record consolidated YTD gold production of 134,526 ounces 20% increase in gold production compared to YTD 2022 (111,621 ounces) Remain well on track to deliver full year guidance of 250,000 - 275,000 ounces

Cash increased 32% to $77 million over Q1 2023

Successfully and safely delivered expanded production capacity with a fourth new open pit mine in three years with ore deliveries from the Eastern Borosi mine to the Libertad mill;

High-grade drill results within the Eastern Borosi District reinforce the potential for discovery and expansion;

Consistent, broad width gold mineralization confirmed at Golden Eagle, USA;

Initial drilling yielded high-grade results from the past producing Talavera deposit within the Limon Mine Complex, reaffirming the Company's overall resource expansion and discovery potential;

Near-mine and higher-grade drilling of the Palomino target at Pan Gold mine points to expansion potential;

Published 2022 Sustainability Report demonstrating commitment to responsible mining business practices.



Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "The team delivered another record quarter, with production of 68,776 ounces being ahead of budget, and positioning the Company well to deliver our full year production guidance of 250,000 - 275,000 ounces. Importantly, we generated strong free cash flow, increasing the Company's cash balance 32% over Q1 2023 to $77 million.

During the quarter we announced numerous positive exploration results. Given our demonstrated ability to convert discovery into production, I expect our investment will continue to result in additional shareholder value as we leverage the significant surplus capacity available at the Libertad processing facility.

During the quarter we published our 2022 Sustainability report outlining our progress and achievements as we reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible mining and business practices.

We believe Calibre continues to present a compelling investment opportunity as we responsibly self-fund discovery and resource expansion, grow production, build reserves, whilst concurrently building cash."

Q2 and YTD 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Details

Second quarter and YTD financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and management will be hosting a conference call on Thursday, August 10 to discuss the results and outlook in more detail.

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET) Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/foapjc5f

Instructions for obtaining conference call dial-in numbers:

All parties must register at the link below to participate in the Calibre Mining Q2 conference call. Register by clicking https://register.vevent.com/register/BI90d77f8cec114018bd6e9e389a376de5 and completing the online registration form. Once registered you will receive the dial-in numbers and PIN number for input at the time of the call.



The live webcast and registration link can be accessed here and at www.calibremining.com under the Events and Media section under the Investors tab. The live audio webcast will be archived and made available for replay at www.calibremining.com. Presentation slides that will accompany the conference call will be made available in the Investors section of the Calibre website under Presentations, prior to the conference call.

Qualified Person

Darren Hall, MAusIMM, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Calibre Mining Corp. is a "qualified person" as set out under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darren Hall"

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer

