Bravo Extends PGM+Au+Ni Mineralization to Depth & Intercepts More Massive Sulphide Nickel

Highlights include 3.2m at 2.86g/t PGM+Au, 1.81% Ni, and 0.18% Cu from 59.1m; 43m at 2.34g/t PGM+Au, 0.29% Ni from 246.8m, and 11m at 5.02g/t PGM+Au, 0.27% Ni from 271.4m

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2023 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announced that it has received assay results from twenty-one diamond drill holes ("DDH") from the Southwest, Central and North Sectors at its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project ("Luanga" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil. Results include the initial eight DDH from Phase 2 Program that is successfully targeting potential extensions to mineralization down to approximately 300m below surface, which is twice as deep as Bravo drilled in its Phase 1 Program.

"The Phase 2 drill program is progressing as planned with initial results indicating PGM+Au+Ni mineralization is present as expected from ~150m to ~300m below surface (see Figures 3 and 4) with comparable thicknesses and grades to those intercepted at shallower depths tested during our Phase 1 Program," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "Drill hole DDH23LU184 has intercepted additional evidence of magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization in the Southwest Sector, further supporting the potential for nickel sulphides at depth at Luanga. We continue to be encouraged with such results, particularly as we await the final data interpretation of the recently completed HeliTEM survey, where preliminarily data interpretation suggests promising anomalies are present."

Highlights Include:

DDH23LU184 returned further evidence of massive sulphide nickel in the Southwest Sector (Figure 1).

First results from deeper drilling (Phase 2 Program) in the Central Sector have successfully identified mineralization to depths of up to ~300m below surface (Figures 3 and 4) with similar thicknesses and grades (PGM+Au and Ni Sulphide) as those in shallower Bravo drilling on the same sections.

HeliTEM (airborne electromagnetics) was completed over the entire (7.810ha) Luanga project. Preliminary data shows that promising anomalies are present. Final data (expected soon) will enable full interpretation.

HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness

(m) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Rh (g/t) Au

(g/t) PGM +

Au (g/t) Ni* (%) TYPE Sector DDH23LU152 94.8 96.2 1.4 0.22 0.04 0.00 0.02 0.28 1.20 FR Central Including 95.5 96.2 0.7 0.30 0.06 0.00 0.02 0.39 1.92 FR And 140.0 152.0 12.0 0.81 0.54 0.07 0.05 1.46 0.15 FR DDH23LU154 45.9 90.9 45.0 0.50 0.41 0.03 0.02 0.96 0.16 FR Central DDH23LU155 256.9 263.6 6.7 1.06 0.28 0.02 0.01 1.37 0.26 FR North Including 258.7 259.5 0.9 3.28 0.46 0.01 0.01 3.76 1.15 FR DDH23LU156 119.0 138.0 19.0 0.77 0.49 0.07 0.02 1.35 0.16 FR Central DDH23LU157 5.6 18.4 12.8 0.79 0.38 0.03 0.21 1.42 NA Ox Central DDH23LU158 165.2 174.2 9.0 1.76 1.68 0.03 0.03 3.49 0.08 FR North DDH23LU162 246.8 289.8 43.0 1.70 0.52 0.08 0.05 2.34 0.29 FR Southwest DDH23LU165 196.3 206.3 10.0 1.17 0.44 0.02 0.22 1.84 0.26 FR Central DDH23LU166 271.4 282.4 11.0 2.92 1.47 0.22 0.42 5.02 0.27 FR Central DDH23LU167 209.7 251.7 42.0 0.77 0.24 0.04 0.01 1.05 0.16 FR Central DDH23LU168 260.7 275.0 14.3 2.12 0.96 0.15 0.05 3.28 0.13 FR Central DDH23LU169 162.7 181.7 19.0 1.07 0.54 0.06 0.03 1.70 0.13 FR Central DDH23LU170 249.0 288.0 39.0 0.60 0.34 0.05 0.02 1.01 0.10 FR Central DDH23LU184 59.1 62.3 3.2 1.54 0.55 0.59 0.19 2.86 1.81 FR Southwest

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of the hole and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to 110% to 120% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays.



Luanga Drilling Update

Results from a further twenty-one diamond drill holes have been received, including the first eight drill holes from the Phase 2 Program targeting potential extensions of PGM+Au+Ni mineralization down to approximately 300m below surface, or twice as deep as Bravo drilled in Phase 1. Results from five drill holes are from the Southwest Sector, eleven from the Central Sector, and five from the North Sector are reported in this news release. Results confirm that mineralization extends to depth at similar thicknesses and grades to intercepts in historic drilling on nearby drill sections, and in Bravo's Phase 1 drill program.

In the Southwest Sector, another zone of magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization has been intersected, with 3.2m of massive and semi-massive sulphides intercepted in DDH23LU184 (Figure 1), providing further evidence of magmatic nickel sulphides in the Southwest Sector. Assay results also show consistency with historical results for PGMs compared with intercepts in historic drilling on neighbouring drill sections.

Section 1 (Figure 3) in the Central Zone shows increasing nickel values at depth, continuing to broadly support an enrichment in disseminated magmatic nickel sulphide throughout the Central Sector (Figure 2) compared to the North and Southwest Sectors. Completed drill holes, which are awaiting assay results, are highlighted on Figure 4, demonstrating the pattern of Phase 2 step out drilling. Section 1 drill-hole DDH23LU162 and Section 2 drill-hole DDH23LU170 have both now defined mineralization to depths of approximately 250 metres below surface.

A total of 197 drill holes (62 in 2023) have been completed by Bravo to date, for 37,645 metres, including all 8 planned twin holes and all 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying).

Results have been reported for 169 Bravo drill holes to date. Results for 20 Bravo drill holes are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes). Completed drill holes with results pending are highlighted on Figure 4.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts.

HOLE-ID From

(m) To

(m) Thickness

(m) Pd

(g/t) Pt

(g/t) Rh

(g/t) Au

(g/t) PGM + Au

(g/t) Ni* (%)

Sulphide Cu (%)

Sulphide TYPE DDH23LU139 123.9 124.9 1.0 0.88 0.29 0.00 0.11 1.28 0.10

FR And 168.9 170.9 2.0 0.46 0.16 0.00 0.09 0.72 0.14

FR And 185.3 187.3 2.0 0.27 0.15 0.00 0.04 0.47 0.10

FR And 193.3 194.3 1.0 0.58 0.24 0.00 0.17 0.99 0.17

FR And 216.8 220.8 4.0 0.57 0.21 0.00 0.08 0.86 0.18

FR And 236.8 239.8 3.0 0.21 0.08 0.00 0.06 0.35 0.09

FR And 253.9 257.5 3.6 0.84 0.28 0.03 0.12 1.28 0.24

FR And 288.0 290.0 2.0 0.23 0.08 0.08 0.00 0.39 0.26

FR And 301.3 302.3 1.0 1.90 0.40 0.15 0.01 2.47 0.76

FR And 319.0 325.0 6.0 0.44 0.18 0.05 0.01 0.68 0.20

FR DDH23LU150 0.0 2.0 2.0 0.23 0.09 0.00 0.03 0.34 NA

Ox And 32.0 38.0 6.0 0.25 0.10 0.01 0.01 0.38 0.31

FR And 44.0 46.0 2.0 0.33 0.13 0.00 0.02 0.48 0.12

FR And 63.9 68.9 5.0 0.23 0.09 0.01 0.02 0.35 0.12

FR And 79.9 82.0 2.1 0.38 0.18 0.01 0.01 0.58 0.07

FR And 84.0 87.0 3.0 0.49 0.28 0.01 0.01 0.79 0.08

FR Including 84.0 85.0 1.0 0.75 0.37 0.00 0.02 1.14 0.08

FR And 93.0 98.1 5.1 0.39 0.27 0.03 0.01 0.71 0.03

FR Including 94.0 95.0 1.0 1.34 0.63 0.10 0.04 2.10 0.12

FR DDH23LU151 0.0 5.2 5.2 0.23 0.12 0.00 0.02 0.38 NA

Ox And 20.7 22.7 2.0 0.58 0.20 0.00 0.02 0.81 0.30

FR And 58.6 60.6 2.0 6.52 3.45 0.48 0.09 10.54 0.06

FR Including 58.6 59.6 1.0 8.62 4.59 0.57 0.14 13.93 0.06

FR And 64.6 66.6 2.0 0.40 0.20 0.01 0.00 0.61 0.06

FR DDH23LU152 94.8 96.2 1.4 0.22 0.04 0.00 0.02 0.28 1.20

FR Including 95.5 96.2 0.7 0.30 0.06 0.00 0.02 0.39 1.92

FR And 104.2 106.2 2.0 0.36 0.22 0.00 0.02 0.60 0.17

FR And 114.2 116.2 2.0 0.28 0.16 0.00 0.05 0.49 0.15

FR And 118.2 125.2 7.0 0.24 0.15 0.02 0.03 0.44 0.12

FR And 131.0 138.0 7.0 0.56 0.34 0.03 0.21 1.13 0.16

FR And 140.0 152.0 12.0 0.81 0.54 0.07 0.05 1.46 0.15

FR Including 145.0 146.0 1.0 2.37 1.62 0.35 0.09 4.43 0.29

FR And 157.0 161.0 4.0 0.26 0.13 0.01 0.01 0.41 0.06

FR DDH23LU153 47.3 52.3 5.0 0.14 0.36 0.00 0.01 0.52 0.22

FR And 100.3 107.3 7.0 0.19 0.14 0.02 0.01 0.36 0.03

FR DDH23LU154 0.0 2.7 2.7 0.26 0.14 0.01 0.04 0.44 NA

Ox And 21.2 23.2 2.0 0.28 0.59 0.00 0.08 0.94 0.20

FR And 45.9 90.9 45.0 0.50 0.41 0.03 0.02 0.96 0.16

FR Including 65.9 76.9 11.0 0.75 0.52 0.06 0.01 1.34 0.27

FR And 95.9 115.9 20.0 0.29 0.42 0.05 0.01 0.77 0.02

FR Including 106.9 107.9 1.0 1.66 4.53 0.61 0.03 6.84 0.02

FR DDH23LU155 0.0 7.0 7.0 0.15 0.15 0.01 0.00 0.32 NA

Ox And 155.5 160.5 5.0 0.19 0.16 0.02 0.00 0.38 0.03

FR And 172.5 177.5 5.0 0.16 0.12 0.02 0.00 0.30 0.14

FR And 182.5 183.5 1.0 0.88 0.17 0.04 0.04 1.12 0.08

FR And 193.5 196.5 3.0 0.33 0.13 0.02 0.02 0.49 0.16

FR And 209.0 209.8 0.9 0.68 0.09 0.09 0.02 0.88 0.67

FR And 217.8 228.8 11.0 0.39 0.11 0.02 0.01 0.54 0.10

FR And 236.8 240.8 4.0 0.35 0.09 0.01 0.00 0.46 0.12

FR And 244.8 248.8 4.0 0.71 0.22 0.06 0.00 0.99 0.10

FR And 251.8 254.8 3.0 0.22 0.22 0.01 0.00 0.46 0.06

FR And 256.9 263.6 6.7 1.06 0.28 0.02 0.01 1.37 0.26

FR Including 258.7 259.5 0.9 3.28 0.46 0.01 0.01 3.76 1.15

FR And 267.6 270.4 2.7 0.29 0.15 0.01 0.09 0.54 0.05

FR DDH23LU156 40.2 42.2 2.0 0.22 0.09 0.01 0.01 0.33 0.19

Ox/LS And 75.0 77.0 2.0 0.19 0.11 0.01 0.10 0.41 0.05

FR And 92.5 98.0 5.6 0.22 0.13 0.00 0.05 0.40 0.06

FR And 113.0 119.0 6.0 0.31 0.19 0.01 0.01 0.53 0.13

FR And 119.0 138.0 19.0 0.77 0.49 0.07 0.02 1.35 0.16

FR And 142.0 154.0 12.0 0.41 0.22 0.01 0.02 0.66 0.04

FR Including 143.0 145.0 2.0 0.64 0.29 0.02 0.11 1.05 0.09

FR DDH23LU157 0.0 2.6 2.6 0.43 0.26 0.01 0.06 0.76 NA

Ox And 5.6 18.4 12.8 0.79 0.38 0.03 0.21 1.42 NA

Ox And 27.4 40.0 12.6 0.37 0.24 0.01 0.02 0.64 0.04

Ox/LS And 42.0 53.0 11.0 0.66 0.34 0.04 0.01 1.06 0.04

FR And 64.0 66.7 2.7 0.10 0.32 0.07 0.00 0.49 0.01

FR DDH23LU158 97.2 101.2 4.0 0.44 0.39 0.00 0.01 0.84 0.05

FR And 110.2 113.2 3.0 1.54 1.35 0.11 0.01 3.01 0.11

FR And 118.2 121.2 3.0 0.27 0.13 0.01 0.05 0.46 0.11

FR And 165.2 174.2 9.0 1.76 1.68 0.03 0.03 3.49 0.08

FR Including 167.2 169.2 2.0 4.42 5.23 0.03 0.06 9.75 0.18

FR And 201.6 204.4 2.9 0.86 0.35 0.01 0.02 1.24 0.39

FR DDH23LU159 66.8 68.8 2.0 0.29 0.33 0.04 0.00 0.67 0.04

FR And 106.5 115.2 8.7 0.08 0.07 0.01 0.14 0.31 0.10

FR And 204.4 209.3 4.8 0.26 0.19 0.01 0.00 0.46 0.18

FR Including 204.4 205.3 0.9 0.85 0.20 0.06 0.01 1.12 0.56

FR DDH23LU160 15.8 22.8 7.0 0.49 0.15 0.14 0.05 0.83 NA

Ox Including 15.8 17.8 2.0 0.92 0.26 0.26 0.08 1.53 NA

Ox And 60.3 65.4 5.1 0.76 0.33 0.01 0.09 1.18 0.05

FR DDH23LU161 0.0 3.5 3.5 0.25 0.34 0.03 0.03 0.64 NA

Ox And 33.5 34.4 0.9 0.79 0.64 0.11 0.01 1.55 NA

Ox/LS And 86.1 94.1 8.0 0.29 0.23 0.02 0.01 0.55 0.15

FR And 103.1 112.1 9.0 0.65 0.69 0.12 0.01 1.46 0.09

FR And 120.1 132.4 12.3 0.33 0.25 0.03 0.01 0.62 0.05

FR Including 121.1 125.1 4.0 0.58 0.45 0.06 0.03 1.12 0.04

FR And 137.0 138.0 1.1 1.15 3.00 0.07 0.02 4.24 0.54

FR DDH23LU162 111.1 115.0 3.9 0.84 0.36 0.05 0.21 1.45 0.22

FR And 197.9 199.9 2.0 0.63 0.19 0.04 0.07 0.93 0.21

FR And 213.9 215.9 2.0 0.47 0.14 0.08 0.10 0.78 0.23

FR And 221.9 222.8 1.0 1.40 0.25 0.08 0.17 1.89 0.29

FR And 225.8 229.8 4.0 0.24 0.07 0.01 0.03 0.35 0.11

FR And 246.8 289.8 43.0 1.70 0.52 0.08 0.05 2.34 0.29

FR Including 270.8 274.8 4.0 2.41 0.71 0.13 0.14 3.40 0.44

FR And 293.8 322.8 29.0 0.36 0.26 0.00 0.01 0.63 0.02

FR DDH23LU165 99.4 100.4 1.0 5.87 2.50 0.08 0.14 8.59 0.77

FR And 183.4 184.4 1.0 1.03 0.58 0.01 0.02 1.65 0.09

FR And 196.3 206.3 10.0 1.17 0.44 0.02 0.22 1.84 0.26

FR Including 200.4 204.6 4.2 1.77 0.70 0.02 0.39 2.87 0.29

FR And 208.5 212.7 4.2 0.32 0.16 0.00 0.09 0.57 0.06

FR And 315.6 317.6 2.0 0.20 0.13 0.00 0.00 0.33 0.03

FR DDH23LU166 92.0 93.0 1.0 1.12 0.45 0.00 0.43 2.00 0.13

FR And 160.5 165.5 5.0 2.53 0.70 0.14 0.09 3.45 0.19

FR Including 160.5 161.5 1.0 7.75 1.90 0.67 0.14 10.46 0.14

FR And 172.5 173.5 1.0 0.86 0.31 0.00 0.03 1.20 0.13

FR And 267.4 270.4 3.0 0.41 0.24 0.01 0.10 0.77 0.09

FR And 271.4 282.4 11.0 2.92 1.47 0.22 0.42 5.02 0.27

FR Including 277.4 281.4 4.0 4.31 2.17 0.31 0.42 7.21 0.36

FR And 285.4 286.4 1.0 1.18 0.67 0.07 0.03 1.96 0.05

FR DDH23LU167 41.6 44.8 3.2 0.20 0.07 0.00 0.05 0.32 0.06

FR And 209.7 251.7 42.0 0.77 0.24 0.04 0.01 1.05 0.16

FR Including 249.7 251.7 2.0 2.27 0.64 0.13 0.02 3.06 0.17

FR And 265.7 277.7 12.0 0.12 0.21 0.00 0.00 0.33 0.01

FR DDH23LU168 77.6 78.6 1.0 0.61 0.50 0.00 0.12 1.23 0.08

FR And 155.3 158.3 3.0 0.78 0.39 0.00 0.15 1.33 0.16

FR And 253.7 254.7 1.0 2.44 0.19 0.13 0.12 2.87 0.20

FR And 260.7 275.0 14.3 2.12 0.96 0.15 0.05 3.28 0.13

FR Including 270.9 274.0 3.1 4.89 2.15 0.33 0.05 7.43 0.17

FR DDH23LU169 26.0 34.1 8.1 0.28 0.12 0.00 0.06 0.46 NA

Ox/LS And 38.0 42.0 4.0 0.38 0.15 0.02 0.07 0.61 0.13

FR And 145.7 150.7 5.0 0.21 0.12 0.00 0.01 0.35 0.17

FR And 158.7 160.7 2.0 0.26 0.17 0.01 0.02 0.47 0.05

FR And 162.7 181.7 19.0 1.07 0.54 0.06 0.03 1.70 0.13

FR And 189.7 198.7 9.0 0.92 0.37 0.07 0.02 1.37 0.06

FR And 224.7 227.7 3.0 0.19 0.46 0.00 0.01 0.65 0.01

FR DDH23LU170 116.4 119.4 3.0 0.43 0.17 0.00 0.09 0.69 0.02

FR And 190.6 192.6 2.0 0.69 0.36 0.04 0.15 1.24 0.13

FR And 220.0 232.0 12.0 0.20 0.10 0.01 0.10 0.41 0.09

FR And 240.0 244.0 4.0 0.20 0.09 0.00 0.01 0.31 0.20

FR And 249.0 288.0 39.0 0.60 0.34 0.05 0.02 1.01 0.10

FR Including 254.0 255.0 1.0 3.25 1.84 0.31 0.08 5.48 0.20

FR And 290.0 294.0 4.0 0.16 0.14 0.02 0.04 0.37 0.03

FR DDH23LU184 59.1 62.3 3.2 1.54 0.55 0.59 0.19 2.86 1.81 0.18 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given the orientation of the hole and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to 110% to 120% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays





About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip Sector DDH23LU139 Bravo 658725.03 9340635.25 266.359 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 400.70 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU150 Bravo 657499.98 9339905.24 250.796 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 150.30 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU151 Bravo 657650.02 9340029.96 256.346 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 90.10 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU152 Bravo 659223.88 9341072.66 235.704 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 190.15 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU153 Bravo 657699.98 9339978.32 247.172 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 150.55 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU154 Bravo 659344.58 9341263.65 226.070 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 180.05 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU155 Bravo 659795.44 9342323.98 246.892 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 270.35 90.00 -60.00 North DDH23LU156 Bravo 659338.78 9341173.62 223.241 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 200.60 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU157 Bravo 659360.14 9341336.69 237.192 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 100.70 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU158 Bravo 659851.48 9342323.99 244.869 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 222.20 90.00 -60.00 North DDH23LU159 Bravo 660000.82 9342023.91 280.397 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 240.35 90.00 -60.00 North DDH23LU160 Bravo 660114.48 9342123.96 291.559 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 140.70 90.00 -60.00 North DDH23LU161 Bravo 659996.02 9342274.04 263.497 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 150.10 90.00 -60.00 North DDH23LU162 Bravo 658410.92 9340380.15 266.337 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 340.00 330.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU165 Bravo 658971.95 9340803.93 264.476 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 320.10 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU166 Bravo 659250.55 9340922.83 232.281 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 340.50 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU167 Bravo 658320.98 9340329.91 255.976 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 320.45 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU168 Bravo 658869.53 9340773.56 259.490 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 300.50 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU169 Bravo 659362.42 9341127.69 222.497 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 241.05 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU170 Bravo 659577.06 9341164.24 201.184 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 300.25 330.00 -60.00 Central DDH23LU184 Bravo 657300.01 9339726.05 242.893 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 200.45 360.00 -60.00 Southwest



Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Para?, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol Preparation Method Method Method Method For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Sulphide Ni, Cu Trace Elements PRPCLI (85% at 200#) FAI515 FAI30V AA04B ICP40B

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.