Big Gold Uncovers Historical Drill Tested Exploration Targets at Tabor Project in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt

Historical drilling includes 24.30 g/t Au, 65.10 g/t Ag, 0.82% Cu, and 3.68% Zn over 0.76 metres

Toronto, July 11, 2023 - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (FSE: H7L) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce the results from the completion of Phase 1 desktop compilation as part of the 2023 exploration program at the Tabor Project ("Tabor" or the "Project") located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

During Big Gold's 2023 exploration program on the 3,120-hectare Tabor Project, the technical team uncovered and analyzed historical drilling on the East Divide Area of the property (see Figure 2) which intersected multiple zones of gold mineralization, with assay highlights listed in the table below. Historic drilling was sporadically sampled, but intersected numerous mineralized shear zones. Highlights included hole RS-83-01, which intersected 0.76 m of 24.30 g/t Au, 65.10 g/t Ag, 0.82% Cu, and 3.68% Zn. Another hole, RS-83-07, intersected a parallel shear zone 150 metres east of the main zone, which outlines further opportunities at the Project.

Table 1 - Highlights from Samples Available from Historic Tabor Drilling

Drillhole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu % Zn % RS-83-01 28.94 29.70 0.76 24.30 65.10 0.82 3.68 Including 29.24 29.70 0.46 36.34 97.72 1.27 5.61 RS-83-02 28.15 29.20 1.05 1.70 5.86 - - RS-83-05 21.91 24.33 1.77 - 5.86 - - RS-83-06 169.70 170.27 0.57 1.03 - - - RS-83-10 23.90 24.70 0.80 0.69 - - - RS-83-10 24.70 25.27 0.57 0.69 - - - RS-83-12 80.97 81.79 0.82 1.03 1.03 0.02 0.02 RS-83-13 63.33 65.04 1.71 0.59 6.85 - - RS-83-14 61.84 64.46 2.62 1.53 - 0.01 0.01

"Our desktop compilation of historic exploration in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt outlined very exciting opportunities at the Tabor Project," commented President and CEO Scott Walters. "The Project is located in a great jurisdiction with numerous deposits providing excellent drill results. The results from Goldshore Resources' Moss Gold Project to the west and Delta Resources' Delta-1 Project to the southeast suggests that the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt could host more gold deposits, perhaps in the middle, on our Tabor Project. Historic drilling in the southwest part of the Tabor Project intersected very similar rock types to the host lithologies to the west at Moss Gold Project, but little to no sampling was performed on these drill holes. The Company plans to follow up on this drilling with initial surface sampling targets."

About the Tabor Project

Tabor is adjacent to the east along trend of the Moss Project of Goldshore Resources Inc. that hosts a current inferred resource of 6 million ounces (grading 1.2 g/t Gold) at the Moss Lake Gold deposit* (see Figure 1) and is located approximately 20 km to the west of the Delta Resources Delta 1 Project*.

Gold mineralization on the Project is reportedly associated with quartz veins, shearing and sulphides including pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite and chalcopyrite. Geological host rocks include mafic volcanics, sericite schists, felsic porphyry units and chemical sediments. Gabbro, sericite schist and bedded sediments are also reported to outcrop on the Project. Geological and mineralization characteristics on the property are similar to those found on some of the Company's neighbours properties including Goldshore Resources Inc.'s high-profile Moss Gold Project where 2.17 g/t Au over 50.35 metres was intersected during their recent drilling and at the Delta Resources' Delta-1 Gold Project where they recently reported a drill intercept of 1.29 g/t gold over 97 metres. Adjacent to the Delta-1 Gold Project, Metals Creek Resources has been finding success in surface samples on their Shabaqua Corners Gold Project, including 4.1 g/t Au.

*The Project is at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified persons who have reviewed and approved this news release have not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties, and proximity to projects containing gold resources offers no assurance that the rock types or gold resources reported by Goldshore and others extend onto the Projects and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district.





Figure 1 - Tabor Project Nearby Success Stories

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/172992_5789b76b34eeea8e_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - Tabor Project Historic Drilling Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/172992_5789b76b34eeea8e_002full.jpg

Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on its recently acquired Tabor Property and the Martin Kenty Property, both located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@biggold.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott Walters

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172992