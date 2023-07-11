American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Intersects Wide Gold Intervals in Two 150 Meter Northeast Step-out Holes at the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek Property, Golden Triangle British Columbia

Highlights Include 1.31 g/t AuEQ over 337.5 Meters in Hole GS-23-167 and 1.01 g/t AuEQ over 412.5 Meters in Hole GS-23-164

Cardston, July 11, 2023 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce that project operator and JV partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has produced the first set of drill results for the 2023 exploration program (the "Program") at the flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Since the beginning of this year's Program, Tudor has successfully completed over 12,000 meters (m) of drilling, within areas encompassing the Goldstorm Deposit and the Perfectstorm Zone. The five drill holes reported in this release are located in the northeastern area of the Goldstorm Deposit. Click to view plan map and cross sections.

Ken Konkin, Tudor's President and CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to report the discovery of continued strong gold, silver, and copper mineralization outside the previously defined resource area with 150-m step-out holes GS-23-164 and GS-23-167. The overall strength and consistency of the Goldstorm system continues to amaze our technical team as the deposit remains open in all directions and at depth. Our continued success of these critical first-round results has prompted us to build several more drill pads designed to test all northern aspects to all domains as there appears to be no end in-sight to the Goldstorm Au-Cu-Ag mineralization as of yet.

Equally important was the success of definition hole GS-23-168 within a vast block of the 300H Domain. The goal is to increase drilling density to potentially upgrade this large block into the Indicated category from the Inferred category of the Mineral Resource. GS-23-168 intersected 309.0 m of 1.02 g/t AuEQ including an enriched portion averaging 1.40 g/t AuEQ over 204.0 m, with a core of 1.99 g/t AuEQ over 75 m. Based on these very encouraging results, we have decided to pursue the northern aspects of the Goldstorm Deposit with five drill rigs, leaving one exploration rig to further drill-test the Perfectstorm Zone."

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek, expressed his optimism for investors regarding the progress of the 2023 drill program. In response to the impressive results, he commented:

"It looks like we are off to a great start with the 2023 drill program. More step outs with wide intervals of strong mineralization and another significant expansion of the Goldstorm. What's not to like?"

GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT STEP-OUT DRILLING

SECTION 119+50 NE

GS-23-164, a 150 m northeast step-out was drilled to target the gold-dominant DS-5 Domain. Mineralization was encountered over a length of 412.5 m grading 1.01 g/t AuEQ (0.93 g/t Au, 6.26 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu), containing a higher-grade intercept of 124.5 m grading 1.51 g/t AuEQ (1.38 g/t Au, 11.54 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu) with a very rich segment over 7.5 m of 11.56 g/t AuEQ (11.46 g/t Au, 9.34 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu). The DS-5 Domain remains open to the north and northeast. Another step-out drill pad was constructed 150 m to the north of this drill hole to allow continued exploration of the DS-5 Domain and the gold-copper dominant CS-600 Domain.

GS-23-167, a 150-m northeast step-out of the CS-600 Domain was drilled to expand the domain outside the northeastern edge of the 2023 Mineral Resource area. The drill hole returned an intercept of 337.5 m averaging 1.31 g/t AuEQ (0.87 g/t Au, 6.89 g/t Ag, 0.32 % Cu) with an enriched zone of 94.5 m averaging 1.80 g/t AuEQ (1.14 g/t Au, 9.87 g/t Ag, 0.47 % Cu). Additional step-out drill holes have been completed, or are currently underway, to continue expanding the CS-600 Domain (GS-23-169, GS-23-170, GS-23-172). Assays will be released when they are received and reviewed.

GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT DEFINITION AND INFILL DRILLING

SECTION 117+00 NE

GS-23-168: This hole intercepted unexpected 300-H Domain mineralization. Starting at 462 m, an intercept over a drill length of 309.0 m averaged 1.02 g/t AuEQ (0.96 g/t Au, 4.62 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) with an enriched segment of 27.0 m grading 3.15 g/t AuEQ (3.07 g/t Au, 6.80 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu). This hole was shut down and had a wedge set at 684 m down hole to improve its target of the CS-600 Domain at depth. This wedged drill hole, GS-23-168-W1, is currently at a depth of 1900 m, drilling through a strongly mineralized area of the CS-600 Domain.

GS-23-163, GS-23-165: These drill holes were not sampled and shutdown early due to excessive drill hole deviation. Their original target was re-drilled as hole GS-23-168.

Table 1: Drilling Results for Goldstorm Deposit in Press Release July 10, 2023

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) AuEQ (g/t) 119+50 NE GS-23-164 622.50 1035.00 412.50 0.93 6.26 0.01 1.01 including 870.00 994.50 124.50 1.38 11.54 0.01 1.51 including 889.50 897.00 7.50 11.46 9.34 0.01 11.56 and 1117.50 1147.50 30.00 0.95 5.11 0.02 1.02 GS-23-167 880.50 1218.00 337.50 0.87 6.89 0.32 1.31 including 1042.50 1137.00 94.50 1.14 9.87 0.47 1.80 117+00 NE GS-23-163 Hole abandoned, not sampled GS-23-165 Hole abandoned, not sampled GS-23-168 462.00 771.00 309.00 0.96 4.62 0.01 1.02 including 534.00 738.00 204.00 1.32 6.51 0.02 1.40 including 562.50 637.50 75.00 1.94 4.22 0.01 1.99 including 610.50 637.50 27.00 3.07 6.80 0.01 3.15 All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals.

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1800/oz, Ag: $20/oz, Cu: $3.5/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release July 10, 2023

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (ᵒ) Dip (ᵒ) Depth (m) 119+50 NE GS-23-164 429366 6273405 1182 292 -78 1188 GS-23-167 429026 6273660 1495 300 -76 1218 117+00 NE GS-23-163 428925 6273439 1397 281 -54 234 GS-23-165 428925 6273439 1397 288 -56 321 GS-23-168 428925 6273439 1397 288 -58.7 1059

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of Tudor Gold.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the March 2023 News Release, the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 23.37 Moz of AuEq grading 1.13 g/t AuEq (18.75 Moz gold grading 0.91 g/t, 2.18 Blbs copper grading 0.15 %, 112.4 Moz silver grading 5.45 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource (as defined in NI 43-101) of 7.35 Moz of AuEq grading 0.98 g/t AuEq (5.54 Moz gold grading 0.74 g/t, 0.85 Blb copper grading 0.16 %, 45.08 Moz silver grading 5.99 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.5 g/t AuEq and an underground cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEq. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of an intermediate intrusive stock and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.86 Moz AuEq grading 1.10 g/t AuEq (6.22 Moz gold grading 0.70 g/t, 1.98 Blbs copper grading 0.32 %, 51.1 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.71 Moz AuEq grading 1.19 g/t AuEq (2.32 Moz gold grading 0.75 g/t, 0.76 Blb copper grading 0.36 %, 18.71 Moz silver grading 6.01 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the deposit.

1 AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185)



Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek.

American Creek and Teuton hold fully carried 20% interests, which means no development costs are incurred by these companies until a production notice is issued. This gives shareholders a unique opportunity, to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

