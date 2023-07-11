Endurance Reports On Deepest Drill Intersection at Imperial - Multiple Intervals with Best at 17.28 gpt Gold over 4.2 m including 35.2 gpt Gold over 1.3 m

Vancouver, July 11, 2023 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG ) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at its Reliance Gold Project (the "Property"). Assay results are reported herein for the deepest hole drilled to date in the Imperial Zone. The Property is road accessible and located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Drilling has now been conducted at the Diplomat, Imperial and Eagle Zones with eleven (11) holes completed for over 3,030 metres ("m") of the ongoing 15,000 m program.

Assay results summarized in Table 1 have been received from diamond drill hole DDH23-066 shown on the longitudinal section on Figure 1 and Imperial drill hole location plan on Figure 2. This drilling tested the deeper northwest extensions of the Imperial Zone on the Royal Shear. Highlights of the drilling results include:

DDH23-066 drilled at -45 degrees returned three significant intersections from the Imperial Zone: 17.28 gpt gold over 4.2 m including 35.2 gpt gold over 1.3 m commencing at 306.5 m downhole depth (see core photo in Figure 3). A detailed image of the high grade cataclastite breccia in this intersection is shown in the core photo in Figure 4. Represents a 115 m step out northwest from DDH23-065 intersection with 8.98 gpt gold over 9.3 m (see release dated June 26, 2023) and 60 m step out northwest from DDH21-011 which reported 2.1 gpt gold over 24.9 m (see release dated December 9, 2021). Additional intersection of 2.26 gpt gold over 9.7 m including 15.6 gpt gold over 0.8 m & 6.48 gpt gold over 0.7 m commencing at 312.45 m downhole depth. Additional intersection of 4.86 gpt gold over 2.3 m including 18.25 gpt gold over 0.4 m commencing at 384.69 m downhole depth. This diamond drill hole intersection represents the deepest to date at 290 m below surface. The altered and mineralized interval extends over about 80 m estimated true width indicating the gold mineralized system remains open to expansion at depth and along strike. The wider and better grade intersections at the Imperial Zone are now interpreted to have a northwest trending plunge.



Four drill holes at the Eagle Zone and one at the Crown Target Area have been completed with assay results pending.

"We are pleased to see the strong grade and width of the gold mineralizing system at the Imperial Zone continue with significant step outs at depth to the northwest where it is open to expansion. Furthermore, the four drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone have intersected eighteen anticipated mineralized intervals ranging up to 7.7 m in width. Thus, to date all of the 2023 drill holes have intersected intervals of cataclastite breccia, coxcomb quartz, arsenopyrite and stibnite which are associated with gold mineralization." stated Robert T. Boyd CEO of Endurance Gold Corp., "The diamond drill hole testing the Crown soil anomaly is the first drill test of the 600 m undrilled gap between Imperial and Eagle Zones."

Cataclastite breccia at the Reliance Property consists of brittlely deformed, structurally hosted and laterally continuous breccia consisting of coarse to fine grained fragments including; carbonate-sericite altered mafic volcanic, altered feldspar porphyry, quartz vein and silicification fragments, with the better mineralized breccia hosting disseminated brittlely deformed pyrite arsenopyrite and stibnite. There is also a later pulse of multiphase coxcomb quartz which is subjected to less intense brittle deformation that is often associated with the better mineralized intervals.

A tabulation of all the drill intersections to date by the Company at the Imperial Zone (see Table 2) highlight holes DDH23-066 and DDH23-065 (reported on June 26, 2023) represent two of the three most strongly gold mineralized holes drilled by the Company to date at the Imperial Zone.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. NQ drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Figure 1 - Reliance 2023 Imperial-Diplomat Longitudinal





Figure 2 : Reliance Imperial Zone Drill hole location Plan





Figure 3: Reliance Imperial Zone DDH23-066 Intersection 17.28 gpt Au over 4.2 m





Figure 4: Reliance Imperial Zone DDH23-066 - Detail of High grade Cataclastite Breccia





Table 1 - 2023 Reliance Diamond Drill Hole Results





Table 2 - Imperial 2020 to 2023 Drilling Results Summary





