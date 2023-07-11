Myriad Uranium Engages Uptrend Communications

Vancouver, July 11, 2023 - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged Uptrend Communications Corp. ("Uptrend") to assist with media production and marketing services respecting the Company. Uptrend will provide the services under a consulting services agreement dated as of July 1, 2023, which has an initial term of six months.

Under the agreement, Uptrend will receive compensation of C$4,000 per month and an aggregate of 150,000 stock options, with 50,000 stock options vesting on September 1, 2023, 50,000 stock options vesting November 1, 2023 and 50,000 stock options vesting January 1, 2024. Each stock option will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.31 and will expire on July 1, 2028. The stock options shall be subject to applicable securities laws, the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Uptrend is arm's length to the Company. Stian Flage, Uptrend's principal, participated in Myriad's June 2023 financing and holds 80,000 Myriad common shares and 40,000 Myriad common share purchase warrants. Uptrend is located at #33-728 14th Street West, North Vancouver, British Columbia, V7M 0A8, and can be reached at stian@uptrendcommunications.com or +1.778.814.9199.

Mr. Flage stated, "Myriad's projects and future are tremendously exciting. As communication experts, we approach things differently by prioritizing two-way interaction with investors. We believe transparency and open engagement with investors is the best way to build trust and long-lasting shareholder relationships.

"It is worth noting that Niger has emerged as a prominent global uranium jurisdiction, bolstered by recent development commitments from France and China. Furthermore, the imminent production commencement at Global Atomic's Dasa Project further solidifies Niger as a strategically significant uranium production centre. We look forward to working with Myriad Uranium and effectively communicating the company's exploration plans in Niger."

"Stian Flage is a uranium sector expert who produces extraordinarily high quality media," commented Thomas Lamb, Myriad's CEO. "He identified and invested in Myriad long before we considered working together. He views things from the perspective of a serious uranium investor and will communicate to others like him, an approach we believe is particularly well-suited to the current market environment."

About Myriad

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a 100% option interest in over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licences in the Tim Mersoï Basin, Niger. These licences are surrounded by and share fault structures with some of the most significant uranium deposits in the world, including Orano's 384 Mlbs eU 3 O 8 Imouraren, Global Atomic's 236 Mlbs Dasa, and Goviex's 100 Mlbs Madaouela. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), contact the Company by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to the Company website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Myriad's factsheet is here. A CEO interview with Crux Investor which may be of interest is here.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties. This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

