E79 Resources CEO Address to Shareholders

Vancouver, July 11, 2023 - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") is pleased to share a letter to Shareholders from E79 President & CEO Patrick Donnelly.

Dear Shareholders, Friends, and Stakeholders,

I would like to provide you with an update on our Company, our strategy, and the news we anticipate sharing in the future.

While we continue to see significant value in our Australian assets, which have produced some very compelling gold mineralization intersections, we have been evaluating a wide range of additional opportunities in various jurisdictions to expand our mineral property portfolio.

We have also been looking at various commodities, including green metals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, and lithium. I have personally investigated some of these projects firsthand, and I am confident that we will soon be able to announce some exciting and compelling new transactions. Additionally, we have been focusing our search in jurisdictions that are mining-friendly, have good infrastructure, are cost-competitive, and have a progressive permitting system in place. Most importantly, we have been examining projects that have exceptional mineral potential and are drill-ready or close to being drill-ready.

Currently, we are considering three to four intriguing opportunities, and we expect to provide an update on the status of these projects within the next few weeks.

The Company maintains a strong cash position of CDN$4.5 million, which will enable us to pursue accretive transactions on green metal projects. We are also seeking partners to help us advance our Australian gold assets, and we will work diligently to find the appropriate partner.

I am very excited about our Company's future and the direction we are taking. Please keep an eye on us, as we will soon be announcing news regarding our new assets.

Please do not hesitate to contact me at any time.

Sincerely,

Patrick Donnelly

President and Chief Executive Officer

E79 Resources Corp.

ABOUT E79 RESOURCES CORP.

E79 Resources is dedicated to discovering Fosterville-type mineralization at its Beaufort and Myrtleford properties in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. The Myrtleford property signifies the unification of an entire historical gold camp, with over 70 previously producing artisanal gold mines on the property. Most historic mining ceased at the water table. In Beaufort, there is an opportunity to explore for a hard rock source of a significant alluvial goldfield along a structure known for hosting gold in the region.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This message contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although E79 believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to enter into agreements or arrangements for new projects; raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward; to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing; to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations; future prices of gold, copper and other metals; changes in general economic conditions; accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the potential for new discoveries; the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

