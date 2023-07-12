Orezone Reports Q2-2023 Gold Production

VANCOUVER, July 12, 2023 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") is pleased to provide Q2-2023 production results from its Bomboré Gold Mine.



Q2-2023 Highlights

Gold production of 35,482oz, totalling 76,783oz for H1-2023.

Gold sales of 33,608oz at an average realized price of US$1,970/oz resulting in sales of US$66.2M.

Senior loan principal repayments of US$19.1M and US$28.8M for Q2-2023 and H1-2023, respectively. Senior loan of US$66.4M remains outstanding.

Cash position of US$32.3M as at June 30, 2023.

Patrick Downey, President & CEO stated, "Q2 marked another solid quarter at Bomboré, with ore processed continuing to achieve rates beyond nameplate design. Overall mill throughput for the quarter was slightly below that of Q1 due to lower than planned plant availability from routine maintenance for the installation of newly designed mill liners and the replacement of worn shafts in the front-end mineral sizer. All major planned maintenance for the year is now complete and the Company expects quarterly throughput in the second half of 2023 to reach record levels.

Gold production benefited from the reclaim of higher-grade stockpiles in the first half of the year with head grades expected to continue to moderate in the second half. The Company re-affirms its 2023 annual production guidance of 140,000 to 155,000 ounces.

Work on the Phase II Hard Rock Expansion Feasibility Study continued during Q2, with mine design and scheduling now underway. Project costing is well-advanced with initial reviews of detailed quotes for long lead items ongoing. The expansion study remains on track for completion at the end of Q3-2023.

Significant progress was also made on the Bomboré grid power connection, with right-of-way clearing complete and tower installations commencing. Energization of the grid connection is slated for late 2023 which will see current power costs dramatically reduced."

2023 Production Results

Unit Q2-2023 Q1-2023 H1-2023 Ore processed Tonnes 1,400,160 1,445,693 2,845,853 Ore grade Au g/t 0.87 0.96 0.92 Plant recovery % 91.1 92.2 91.7 Gold produced Au oz 35,482 41,301 76,783 Gold sold Au oz 33,608 43,139 76,747



About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian mining company operating the open pit Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso.

Orezone is focusing on mining and processing the Phase I near surface free-dig oxides at a planned annual throughput of 5.7 million tonnes. The Company believes that Bomboré has a significant underlying hard rock resource to support a substantially larger Phase II expansion. The Company has recently completed a resource definition drill program, and plans to issue an updated mineral resource, reserve and life of mine plan, as part of this Phase II expansion. It is expected that the pending study will be completed in Q3-2023 to be followed by a production decision.

Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

The technical report for the 2019 Feasibility Study on Bomboré entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report (Amended) Feasibility Study of the Bomboré Gold Project is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.Sedar.com.

