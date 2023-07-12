Manning Ventures Begins Exploration on Kaba Copper-Lithium Project

Vancouver, July 12, 2023 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE:MANN); (Frankfurt:1H5) is pleased to announce that exploration has begun on it's the Kaba Copper Project (the "Property") located 50km northeast of the town of Nipigon. Logging roads provide excellent access to the Property from the Trans-Canada Highway 17 (Figure 1).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Regional location and land holders in the Kaba Copper Project area.

Very little systematic exploration has taken place since the 1980's. The last drilling performed was in 1980 for 3 holes totaling 172 m.

"We are very excited to begin exploration on the Kaba Copper Project after decades of neglect,"said Alex Klenman, CEO of Manning Ventures. "The Company is taking a systematic approach to it's exploration plans this summer with the objective of diamond drilling on the targets of the highest merit in the fall. We are also in rare-element pegmatite country of the Barbara Lake pegmatite field and will be on the lookout for these critical mineral occurrences dutring our exploration efforts," continued Mr. Klenman.

Exploration Plans

Exploration plans for the summer include:

1) GIS compilation of all historical work and drilling (in progress).

2) High-resolution heli-borne magnetic survey which will aid in providing structural features that is integrally associated with the copper mineralization (in progress).

3) Strucutral and geological interpretation of the high-resolution magnetic survey incorporating known mineralization occurrences to aid in vectoring future exploration.

4) Boots on the ground mapping and prospecting over known mineralization occurrences and those areas deemed prospective for new mineralization from the above exercises (in progress).

5) Stripping, trenching and channel sampling of those targets with the highest merit.

6) Diamond drilling.

Kaba Copper Project

Two copper occurrences on the Property are intimately associated with the northwest trending Eastborne Hall Lake Fault, a product of late-stage Mid Continental Rifting (Figure 2). The occurrences are contained within copper-rich breccia's and veins. Chalcopyrite, bornite and pyrite associated with quartz breccia hosted within biotite granite and diabase. Ground and magnetic surveys were completed by Anglo-American in 1968. Two anomalies were outlined by magnetics 275m and 180m long. The EM survey indicated mineralization for 1200m. Drilling by Anglo highlighted 26.5m grading 1% Cu and 17.3m grading 0.54% Cu (MDI42E04NE00007). There were no analyses for gold.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Late rift stage hydrothermal deposits related to the Mid Continental Rift.

Most copper assays were whited out in the assessment report. Other intervals include 2.02% Cu over 4.27m and 1.26% Cu over 3.65m. Chip samples in 1979 by Stinson reported 0.32% Cu over 9.14m (AFRI 42E04NE8355).

The Project is also located approximately 15kms east of the Barbara Lake Lithium-bearing Pegmatite field, where numerous recent discoveries of Li-bearing pegmatites have occurred. The Barbara Lake area includes, among others. Imagine Lithium, which recently drilled 21m of 1.16% Li2O, and 5m of 1.12% Li20 (Imagine Lithium, News Release, October 19, 2022) and Rock Tech Lithium's Georgia Lake Project, where the Northern Spodumene Pegmatite Area has a Measured resource of 2.31mt at 1.04% Li2O and an Indicated resource of 4.31mt at 0.99% Li2O (Rock Tech 43-101 PEA, March 15, 2021).

Qualified Person

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company. The QP and the Company has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Kaba Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

About Manning

Manning is a broad-based mineral exploration and development company with a focus in Canada. Manning holds a 100% interest in the Bounty Lithium Project, located in Quebec, and the Dipole Lithium Project, in Newfoundland. The Company also retains interest in six Iron Ore properties located in the Province of Quebec, and portfolio of polymetallic projects in Newfoundland.

For further information contact:

Manning Ventures Inc.

Alex Klenman - CEO

Email: info@manning-ventures.com

Telephone: (604) 681-0084

www.manning-ventures.com

