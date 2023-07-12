Colibri Reports AGM Results

Dieppe, July 12, 2023 - Colibri Resource Corp. (TSXV: CBI) (OTC Pink: CRUCF) ("Colibri" or the "Company") announces that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in the Company's "Notice and Management Proxy Circular" dated June 6th, 2023 ("Circular"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on July 7th, 2023, including resolutions:

Electing Ronald Goguen Sr., Jamie Lavigne, Kevin O'Connor, William MacDonald, Camilla Cormier, and Ian McGavney as directors of the Company;

Re-appointing Wasserman Ramsey, Chartered Professional Accounts as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; and

Approving the continuation of the incentive stock option plan of the Company ("Option Plan")

ABOUT COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION:

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring and exploring prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company holds six high potential precious metal properties, all of which have planned exploration programs for calendar 2023.

For more information about all Company projects please visit: www.colibriresource.com.

