Teck Announces CleanBC Funding for Trail Operations Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Pilot

TRAIL, July 12, 2023 - Teck Trail Operations has announced that it has received $10 million in funding support from the Government of B.C.'s CleanBC Industry Fund to progress the advancement of its Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) pilot project.

The Carbon Capture pilot plant construction activity is currently underway, and the CleanBC funding will advance the assessment of viable options for carbon utilization and/or sequestration of the captured carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from Trail Operations.

"Teck is continually evaluating opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint while supplying the critical resources required for a low-carbon future," said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. "This funding will help advance our innovative carbon capture pilot at Trail Operations, with important support from CleanBC, which is an excellent example of the alignment and collaboration between industry and government in achieving our shared climate goals."

The CCUS pilot project supports Teck's climate action strategy including the goal to reduce the carbon intensity of operations by 33% by 2030 and become a net zero operator by 2050. The CCUS pilot is expected to begin operations late this year.

About the Trail CCUS Pilot

Once operational, the Trail CCUS pilot is expected to capture carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from Trail Operations at a rate of 1 tonne per day. If successful, the project could be scaled up to an industrial CCUS plant with the potential to capture over 100,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year at Trail Operations, the equivalent emissions of more than 20,000 cars.

Click here to learn more about the CleanBC Industry Fund.

Click here to learn more about Teck's approach to taking action on climate change.

About Teck

As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Teck Media Contact:

Chris Stannell

Public Relations Manager

604.699.4368

chris.stannell@teck.com