Trillium Gold Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Renegade Gold

Vancouver, July 13, 2023 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FSE: 0702) ("Trillium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to change the Company's name to "Renegade Gold Inc." (the "Name Change") and to consolidate the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of one new common share for every ten common shares (the "Consolidation").

The Name Change and Consolidation will take effect at the start of trading on July 17, 2023, and the Company will trade under the symbol "RAGE" and under the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers 75974M105/CA75974M1059. As a result of the Consolidation, the 149,837,151 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation will be reduced to approximately 14,983,715 common shares. Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportionate voting power will remain unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any fractional common shares.

In connection with the Consolidation, the Company expects to send letters of transmittal to registered holders of its common shares for use in transmitting their existing share certificates ("Existing Certificates") to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in exchange for new certificates ("New Certificates") representing the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which each shareholder is entitled.

No delivery of a New Certificate to a shareholder will be made until the shareholder has surrendered its Existing Certificates. Until surrendered, each Existing Certificate shall be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The recent completion of the acquisition of Pacton Gold Inc. extends Trillium's ownership in Red Lake to over 89,600 hectares of prospective and diversified exploration properties with significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake mining district today. A portfolio of prospective projects in Western Australia has also been acquired.

