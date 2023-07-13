Silvercorp Reports Operational Results And The Financial Results Release Date For The First Quarter Of Fiscal 2024

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM

NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

VANCOUVER, July 13, 2023 - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2023 ("Q1 Fiscal 2024"). The Company expects to release its Q1 Fiscal 2024 unaudited financial results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 after market close.

Production highlights

Gold and silver production are on track to achieve Fiscal 2024 annual guidance;

Silver equivalent (including silver and gold) 1 production of approximately 1.9 million ounces, effectively the same as Q1 Fiscal 2023;

production of approximately 1.9 million ounces, effectively the same as Q1 Fiscal 2023; Gold production of 1,552 ounces; 41% increase over Q1 Fiscal 2023;

Silver production of approximately 1.8 million ounces; 4% decrease over Q1 Fiscal 2023; and

Zinc and lead production of approximately 17.8 million pounds and 6.8 million pounds; 7% and 2% decreases, respectively, over Q1 Fiscal 2023.

The lower silver and lead production is primarily due to a decrease in head grades at the Ying Mining District in line with the planned mining sequences and Mineral Reserves.

The Company reiterates its Fiscal 2024 production guidance of approximately 6.8 to 7.2 million ounces of silver, 4,400 to 5,500 ounces of gold, 70.5 to 73.8 million pounds of lead, and 27.7 to 29.7 million pounds of zinc.

_____________________________ 1 Silver equivalent is calculated by converting the gold metal quantity to its silver equivalent using the ratio of 1:84, and then adding the converted amount expressed in silver ounces to the ounces of silver.



First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Consolidated Operating Highlights





First Quarter Fiscal 2024







First Quarter Fiscal 2023









Ying Mining

District

GC Consolidated

Ying Mining

District

GC Consolidated





















Production Data



















Ore Mined (tonne) 213,748

89,472 303,220

214,038

86,066 300,104

Ore Milled (tonne) 208,809

86,286 295,095

212,055

86,121 298,176























Head Grades



















Silver (gram/tonne) 254

80



267

71



Lead (%) 3.6

1.4



3.9

1.4



Zinc (%) 0.7

2.7



0.7

2.9

























Recovery Rates



















Silver (%) 95.1

82.7



95.7

83.4



Lead (%) 95.5

90.7



95.4

89.8



Zinc (%) 69.6

90.4



58.1

90.4























Metal production



















Gold (ounces) 1,552

- 1,552

1,100

- 1,100

Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,597

183 1,780

1,696

164 1,860

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 15,382

2,434 17,816

16,718

2,370 19,088

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,113

4,708 6,821

1,928

4,998 6,926





















Metals sold



















Gold (ounces) 1,495

- 1,495

1,100

- 1,100

Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,631

184 1,815

1,759

156 1,915

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 15,002

2,328 17,330

16,760

2,365 19,125

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,132

4,788 6,920

2,035

4,893 6,928

At the Ying Mining District, 213,748 tonnes of ore were mined, effectively the same as Q1 Fiscal 2023, and 208,809 tonnes of ore were milled, down 2% over Q1 Fiscal 2023. Approximately 1.6 million ounces of silver, 1,552 ounces of gold, 15.4 million pounds of lead, and 2.1 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing increases of 41% and 10%, respectively in gold and zinc, and decreases of 6% and 8%, respectively, in silver and lead over Q1 Fiscal 2023.

At the GC Mine, 89,472 tonnes of ore were mined, up 4% over Q1 Fiscal 2023, and 86,286 tonnes of ore were milled, effectively the same as Q1 Fiscal 2023. Approximately 183 thousand ounces of silver, 2.4 million pounds of lead, and 4.7 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing increases of 12% and 3%, respectively, in silver and lead, and a decrease of 6% in zinc, over Q1 Fiscal 2023.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Lon Shaver

Vice President

Phone: (604) 669-9397

Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881

Email: investor@silvercorp.ca

Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-operational-results-and-the-financial-results-release-date-for-the-first-quarter-of-fiscal-2024-301877088.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc.