Gold Resource Corporation Announces Year-to-Date Production Results, Reaffirms 2023 Production Guidance

00:24 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") produced and sold a total of 10,795 ounces of gold and 569,072 ounces of silver for a gold equivalent total of 17,690 ounces during the first half of the year. Additionally, during the six months, the Company sold 6,201 tonnes of zinc, 659 tonnes of copper, and 2,734 tonnes of lead. Year-to-date production is on track to achieve guidance of 30,000 to 31,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO said "The first half of 2023 has been very encouraging on the exploration front with a new zone of mineralization being discovered between our two mining areas. While early, the results more than justify our focus on exploration over the past two years as we look to increasing the mine life. Operations have been as expected with exchange rates and commodity prices increasing the challenges. We look forward to providing a comprehensive update on the Q2 Earnings Release call scheduled for July 27th at 10 a.m. Mountain Time."

Production Statistics

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Tonnes Milled

113,511

128,884

230,232

264,685

Average Gold Grade (g/t)

1.59

2.63

1.97

2.82

Average Silver Grade (g/t)

86

64

90

73

Average Copper Grade (%)

0.37

0.32

0.37

0.37

Average Lead Grade (%)

1.64

1.99

1.69

1.98

Average Zinc Grade (%)

3.72

4.00

3.80

4.46

Metal produced and sold

Gold (ozs.)

4,287

8,746

10,795

17,127

Silver (ozs.)

274,257

231,622

569,072

497,029

Copper (tones)

326

286

659

694

Lead (tonnes)

1,317

1,755

2,734

3,394

Zinc (tonnes)

3,141

3,590

6,201

7,949

Precious metal gold equivalent (AuEq) ounces sold

Gold Ounces

4,287

8,746

10,795

17,127

Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver

3,402

2,729

6,980

6,077

Total AuEq Ounces

7,689

11,475

17,775

23,204

Q2 2023 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer and Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link:
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1624501&tp_key=3623edd13a

To join the call via telephone, please use the following dial-in details:

Participant Toll Free:

 +1 (888) 886-7786

International:

 +1 (416) 764-8658

Conference ID:

11731488

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.



Contact

Kim Perry
Chief Financial Officer
Kim.Perry@GRC-USA.com
www.GoldResourceCorp.com


