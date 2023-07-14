Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 2Q23 results for production and volume sold.

2Q23 Production per Metal

(100% basis) 1Q23

(Actual) 2Q23

(Actual) 6M23

(Actual) 2023 Updated

Guidance (1)(2)(3) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 19,996 19,975 39,971 72k - 80k Tambomayo 10,600 10,896 21,496 35k - 40k Coimolache 6,536 9,632 16,168 60k - 65k El Brocal 4,421 4,377 8,798 24k - 26k Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 0 0 0 0.7M - 1.0M Yumpag 0 0 0 1.6M - 1.8M El Brocal 436,678 635,530 1,072,208 2.7M - 3.0M Tambomayo 394,305 540,732 935,038 1.9M - 2.2M Julcani 417,887 472,740 890,626 1.9M - 2.1M Lead (MT) El Brocal 0 1,275 1,275 7.5k - 8.3k Uchucchacua 0 0 0 1.4k - 1.5k Yumpag 0 0 0 0.3k - 0.4k Tambomayo 1,324 924 2,248 2.9k - 3.2k Zinc (MT) El Brocal 0 3,812 3,812 23.0k - 25.0k Uchucchacua 0 0 0 2.0k - 2.2k Tambomayo 1,552 1,150 2,702 4.8k - 5.3k Copper (MT) El Brocal 12,238 13,213 25,452 45.0k - 50.0k

Above 2023 projections are considered forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of July 2023. 2023 Uchucchacua and Yumpaq Guidance is subject to permit approval to begin production. El Brocal stockpiled ore mined from its open pit during the 1Q23. Lead and zinc ore are being treated at the processing plant starting in 2Q23. The underground mine will operate continuously throughout 2023.

2Q23 Comments

Tambomayo:

Gold, silver, lead and zinc production was in line with 2Q23 expectations. 2023 guidance remains unchanged.

Orcopampa:

2Q23 gold production exceeded expectations due to higher gold grades extracted from the Pucará and Ramal 4 vein system. 2023 guidance remains unchanged.

Coimolache:

2Q23 gold production was below quarterly projections due to a slower than expected leach pad gold extraction rate with longer than expected percolation time. These are expected to increase in the second half of 2023. 2023 guidance therefore remains unchanged.

Julcani:

2Q23 silver production was below projections due to a negative geology reconciliation with decreased treated ore. 2023 guidance has therefore been updated.

Yumpag:

4Q23 targeted production initiation remains unchanged and is subject to the final permitting and approval required to operate.

Uchucchacua:

Exploration and mine development continued during 2Q23 as planned.

During 3Q23 Buenaventura will focus on ensuring processing plant operational readiness to receive ore from Uchucchacua and Yumpag by the end of 2023.

El Brocal:

2Q23 copper production exceeded projections due to underground mine production ramp-up which remains ahead of expectations. Buenaventura expects to reach its targeted 10,000 tpd by 4Q23. 2023 guidance remains unchanged.

Open pit polymetallic ore processing resumed as planned during 2Q23. Zinc and lead production during the quarter was in line with expectations. 2023 guidance remains unchanged.

2Q23 Payable Volume Sold

2Q23 Volume Sold per Metal

(100% basis) 1Q23

(Actual) 2Q23

(Actual) 6M23

(Actual) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 20,326 19,718 40,044 Tambomayo 9,360 9,868 19,228 Coimolache 6,854 8,170 15,024 El Brocal 2,595 2,427 5,022 Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 130,642 150,637 281,279 Yumpag 0 0 0 El Brocal 379,158 508,257 887,415 Tambomayo 370,299 485,593 855,892 Julcani 412,890 449,841 862,731 Lead (MT) El Brocal 88 1,215 1,302 Uchucchacua 0 0 0 Yumpag 0 0 0 Tambomayo 1,189 808 1,996 Zinc (MT) El Brocal 38 3,094 3,132 Uchucchacua 0 0 0 Tambomayo 1,269 895 2,163 Copper (MT) El Brocal 11,748 12,355 24,104 Realized Metal Prices* 1Q23

(Actual) 2Q23

(Actual) 6M23

(Actual) Gold (Oz) 1,915 1,945 1,930 Silver (Oz) 22.5 24.27 23.48 Lead (MT) 2,139 1,846 1,960 Zinc (MT) 2,004 2,497 2,375 Copper (MT) 8,972 8,992 8,983 *Buenaventura consolidated figures.

Appendix

1. 2Q23 Production per Metal

(100% basis) 1Q23

(Actual) 2Q23

(Actual) 6M23

(Actual) Gold (Oz.) La Zanja 3,051 2,030 5,081 Silver (Oz.) Orcopampa 7,618 7,242 14,860 La Zanja 6,630 5,322 11,951 Coimolache 25,485 64,084 89,570 Lead (MT) Julcani 106 159 266 2. 2Q23 Volume Sold per Metal

(100% basis) 1Q23

(Actual) 2Q23

(Actual) 6M23

(Actual) Gold (Oz.) La Zanja 3,211 1,892 5,103 Silver (Oz.) Orcopampa 6,699 6,023 12,722 La Zanja 10,942 11,589 22,531 Coimolache 24,909 57,608 82,517 Lead (MT) Julcani 94 138 232

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

