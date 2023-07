Barrick Receives Shares of Cascadia Minerals Pursuant to Previously Announces Spinout

TORONTO, July 14, 2023 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick") announced today that on July 12, 2023 it received 2,788,696 common shares of Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") as partial consideration for the acquisition by Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") of all of the common shares of ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement among Hecla, Alexco Resource Corp. and ATAC (the "ATAC Arrangement").



The Cascadia common shares owned by Barrick represent approximately 10.1% of Cascadia's issued and outstanding common shares. Prior to completion of the ATAC Arrangement and the spin-out of Cascadia pursuant to that transaction, Barrick owned 27,886,960 common shares of ATAC, but did not own any securities of Cascadia.

Barrick is holding the common shares of Cascadia for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, including Cascadia's business and financial condition, Barrick may acquire additional common shares or other securities of Cascadia or dispose of some or all of the common shares or other securities of Cascadia that it owns at such time.

An early warning report will be filed by Barrick in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Kathy du Plessis, whose contact details are included below.

Barrick is a senior gold mining company organized under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. Barrick's corporate office is located at Brookfield Place, TD Canada Trust Tower, Suite 3700, 161 Bay Street, P.O. Box 212, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1. Cascadia's head office is located at Suite 1500 - 409 Granville Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2.

