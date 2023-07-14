Benjamin Hill Announces Completion of Oversubscribed Private Placement

Vancouver, July 14, 2023 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCQB: BNNHF) ("Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated May 9, 2023 and June 29, 2023, the completion of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement.

Private Placement

The Company is issuing 3,349,999 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for a gross proceeds of $401,999.88, with each unit consisting of one common shares and one full transferable warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing The Alotta project in Canadian Yukon Territory. The Alotta project is a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum prospect, located 50 km south of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173514