TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.04

Payable Date: August 15, 2023

Record Date: July 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: July 28, 2023

________________________________________

FRX INNOVATIONS INC. ("FRXI") ("FRXI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 13, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated July 12, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_________________________________________________

LOGAN ENERGY CORP. ("LGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

New Listing-Shares

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration Development' company.

On June 20, 2023, pursuant to a Conveyance Agreement, Spartan Delta Corp. transferred certain oil and gas assets in the Pouce Coupe and Simonette areas of northwest Alberta and the Flatrock area in northeast British Columbia to Logan Energy Corp. Logan issued 173,201,341 shares and 173,201,341 warrants to Spartan shareholders. The warrants are exercisable for 1 additional Company share at $0.35 per share until July 31, 2023.

The Company's Listing Application dated July 12, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

71,029,030 common shares issued to Principals are subject to a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period upon listing.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Logan units announced by Spartan on March 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 64,286,100 shares

Purchase Price: $0.35 per share

Warrants: 64,286,100 share purchase warrants to purchase 64,286,100 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a five year period

Number of Placees: 62 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name # of Placees # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement 12 29,425,995 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement N/A N/A



Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Logan shares announced by Spartan on March 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 74,259,080 shares

Purchase Price: $0.35 per share

Number of Placees: 271 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name # of Placees # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement 11 30,570,100 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement N/A N/A Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

311,746,522 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 71,029,030 common shares Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: LGN (new) CUSIP Number: 540899 10 1 (new) Company Contact: Ashley Hohm

Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer Company Address: 1500, 308 - 4th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0H7 Company Phone Number: (587) 770-2020 Company Email Address: ahohm@loganenergycorp.com

__________________________________

Adventus Mining Corp. ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:43 a.m. PST, July 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALUULA COMPOSITES INC. ("AUUA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 19, 2023:

Number of Shares: 24,489,953 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Warrants: 24,489,953 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,489,953 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 75 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 22 9,378,302 common shares



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Options Agent's Fee: $ 404,084,23 N/A 1,469,397



Compensation Option Terms: Each compensation option entitles the holder to purchase one unit at $0.15 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable at the price of $0.25 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Corporate Finance Fee Units: 918,375 corporate finance fee units issued to the agent at closing on the same term as the offering

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 12, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_________________________________________

BULGOLD INC. ("ZLTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 11, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,366,831 shares

Purchase Price: $0.30 per share

Warrants: 3,683,413 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,683,413 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 until December 23, 2024

Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 2,555,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 533,333



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $84,528.49 N/A 281,759 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 until December 23, 2024.

The Company issued a news release on July 7, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue a total of 375,565 shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share to settle outstanding debt for $45,067.80.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $10,054.20 $0.12 83,785 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $26,038.32 $0.12 216,986



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:40 a.m. PST, July 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,200,000 shares at $0.075 to settle outstanding debt for $240,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares 4 Y $240,000 $0.075 3,200,000



For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated June 23, 2023.

________________________________________

Inventus Mining Corp. ("IVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,157,895 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.095 per flow-through common share

Warrants: 1,578,947 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,578,947 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of three years

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term. The Company issued a news release on May 5, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

JZR GOLD INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 bonus shares to 3 arm's length parties, in consideration of 4 loans in the total amount of $1,000,000 for a term of one year, and bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum.

________________________________________

Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. ("MNTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,109,589 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $1,500,000 $0.365 4,109,589



The Company issued a news release on July 13, 2023 that the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered; Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 05, 2023, the Company advises that the following information is amended:

Number of Shares: 11,457,276 shares

Warrants: 11,457,276 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,457,276 shares

Number of Placees: 68 placees



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 61,096.37 N/A 421,354



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases on June 22, 2023, June 28, 2023 and July 12, 2023, announcing the closing of each tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

All other details remain unchanged.

_______________________________________

SPC NICKEL CORP. ("SPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1) 17,029,961 flow through shares

2) 5,285,888 non flow through shares

Purchase Price: 1) $0.105 per share

2) $0.09 per share

Number of Placees: 43 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 155,555 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 1,550,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $96,546.65 N/A 939,180 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.105 for period of 1 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 29, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 21,635,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 17, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 17, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,500,000 shares with 22,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 21, 2020.

________________________________________

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. ("VG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,813,500

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 26, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 26, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.30 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 01, 2020. The Exchange had previously approved, effective July 22, 2020, the extension of the term of these warrants

from July 26, 2022 to July 26, 2023.

________________________________________

Zimtu Capital Corp. ("ZC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in a total of 4,543 mining claims known as the Eagle Lake Claims, Grove Lake Claims, and Whitefish Lake Claims (the "Properties") located in Ontario from six vendors. The Properties are subject to a 1.0% NSR in the future minerals produced from the claims upon achieving commercial production to one of the six vendors.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION Total of $630,000 within 4 months of closing. 9,000,000 common shares on closing. N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 16, 2023, and July 13, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange