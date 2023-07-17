Victory Updates Analysis From Newly Noted Intrusive On Its Georgia Lake Lithium Property

The Georgia Lake Lithium Project is located in the Thunder Bay Lithium District, 2 km east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s (TSXV: RCK) advanced lithium project

Victory's just completed work program resulted in the discovery of a previously unmapped intrusive body and feldspar porphyry encountered at the southeast corner of the property

The significance of the newly noted features is that they show the potential of the property to host previously unmapped intrusives - including pegmatites

2023-07-17

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders with an update on the Company's recently completed work program on its Georgia Lake Lithium property in Ontario's proven and highly accessible Thunder Bay Lithium district.

Victory's exploration team has recently completed its summer work program on its Georgia Lake Lithium property and have identified a previously unmapped intrusive unit, a feldspar porphyry, and granitic rock trending towards the property (Fig. 1). The significance of the newly noted discoveries is that they show the potential of the property to host previously unmapped intrusives (including pegmatites). There is one belt of intrusives striking northeast towards the property from the Rock Tech ground and two other granitic belts mapped as approaching the property from the east. From all indications, the newly found intrusive body is on trend with the southern of those granitic belts.

The exploration team took a total of 62 soil and till samples. The bulk of the samples taken were commonly taken from 0.5 m depth along several east west lines across the southern part of the property. These lines are perpendicular to the dominant ice flow direction and down ice from the inferred intrusive trends. Some deeper till samples and a large, screened stream sediment were also taken. This sampling is intended to be an orientation survey towards a more thorough till sampling program.

Pending lab assays from the just completed work program the company will finalize the next phase of development.

ABOUT THE GEORGIA LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT, THUNDER BAY LITHIUM DISTRICT, ONTARIO

The Georgia Lake Lithium Project is located in the Thunder Bay District, Ontario. The property is easily accessible, ranging anywhere from 1-3 km from Trans-Canada Highway, midway between Nipigon and Beardmore, Ontario; 14 km from Beardmore, which is a hub for the mining industry in Northern Ontario. Victory's Georgia Lake property is 2 km east of Rock Tech Resources advanced lithium project within the Georgia Lake lithium District. In addition to external access, much of the project area is accessible through a recently developed network of logging roads, which will benefit Victory in terms of lower exploration costs.

The technical information contained in this news release in relation to the Stingray, Georgia Lake, and Tahlo Lake Properties has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

