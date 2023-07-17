E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces CEO Appointment

Halifax, July 17, 2023 - E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Burlingame as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

Todd Burlingame brings a wealth of experience and expertise to E-Tech Resources Inc. with a successful career spanning several resource development companies and major projects. Todd played a pivotal role in advancing rare earth element projects in Labrador, Canada. During his tenure, the project achieved significant milestones, including the publication of a Preliminary Economic Assessment, completion of advance ore processing test work, and completion of ore body delineation drill program for the purpose of establishing a measured resource for the project.

Todd Burlingame's extensive resumé also includes notable roles such as Executive Vice President of the Alderon Iron Ore Project, Manager and Team Lead for the Lower Churchill Project at Nalcor Energy, Project Manager for Voisey's Bay Nickel Commercial Processing Plant, and Chair and Chief Executive Officer of both the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board and the Mackenzie Valley Environmental Impact Review Boards.

"We are delighted to welcome Todd Burlingame as our new CEO," said Jim Megann, outgoing interim CEO. "His remarkable background in resource development and his proven ability to navigate complex challenges make him an excellent fit for leading E-Tech Resources Inc. into its next phase of growth and exploration."

The Company wishes to express their gratitude to Jim Megann for his service as interim CEO during the transition period. Mr. Megann will remain a member of the E-Tech Board and will continue to serve as Chair.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia.

The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers farms Eureka 99 and Sukses 90.

Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the Financing. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to E-Tech. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Jim Megann, Interim CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at (902) 442-7192.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173750