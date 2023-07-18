Maricunga Lithium Brine Project Status

SYDNEY, July 17, 2023 - Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX: LPI) ("LPI" or the "Company") has become aware of recent media speculation pertaining to the status of its Maricunga Project tenements and the Company's market disclosure. LPI refutes the information in the news articles (AFR online, Street Talk 16/7/23, reporting on a Chilean newspaper article) and confirms that the market has been fully informed, as repeated below.



On the evening of Thursday, 20 April 2023 (Chilean time), Chilean President Gabriel Boric formally announced the Chilean National Lithium Policy ("NLP" or "Policy") on National Television. This initial speech outlined the Policy in relation to the Atacama Salar and the two producing lithium brine companies. A subsequent speech was given by President Boric on Friday, 21 April 2023 (Chilean time), discussed the other Chilean lithium brine projects, including the Company's' project on the Maricunga salar.

On Monday 24 April 2023, the Company, aware of its ASX Continuous Disclosure obligations, provided a comprehensive analysis of the Policy and the effect on its Maricunga project. Shareholders and Investors were also invited to attend an investor conference call, hosted by LPI's Chief Executive Officer, Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro, on Monday 24 April 2023, at 12.00pm (Noon) AEST, to discuss the NLP further. This webinar was very well attended.

For ease of reference, the key points from this announcement are contained in an Appendix to this ASX release.

The Company also provided further information on NLP in the March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report, released to ASX on Friday 28 April 2023.

Please click here to read the full ASX release.

For further information, please contact:

For Australian investor relations enquiries:

For Asian investor relations enquiries:

For U.S. and other international investor relations enquiries:

