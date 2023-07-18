Heliostar Intersects 242m Grading 9.06 g/t Gold - The Longest and Highest-Grade Drill Hole in the History of the Ana Paula project in Mexico

Highlights:

Hole AP-23-297 241.95 metres @ 9.06 grams per tonne (g/t) gold including 31.5 metres @ 21.5 g/t gold including 5.00 metres @ 51.0 g/t gold and including 35.2 metres @ 23.6 g/t gold including 9.90 metres @ 42.4 g/t gold





Hole AP-23-298 104.1 metres @ 6.14 g/t gold including 19.5 metres @ 15.11 g/t gold





Hole AP-23-297 is the longest, highest grade interval drilled in the history of the Ana Paula project



These holes exceed the resource model's predicted high grades, and extends high grade mineralization up plunge.

Vancouver, July 18, 2023 - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional drill results from the Ana Paula project in Mexico. These two holes continue to assess mineralization up plunge of and within the High Grade Panel at the core of Ana Paula.

Heliostar believes that the up plunge area of the High Grade Panel has the potential to increase the current mineral resource. The current drill program continues to demonstrate higher overall grades over broad widths relative to the current mineral resource. The current program will evaluate Ana Paula's ability to host a high-margin, underground gold mine.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "Hole AP-23-297, 242m grading 9.06 g/t gold, is an incredible gold intercept that exceeded our expectations. It shows potential to add ounces at higher grade in the up-plunge growth target. And it illustrates the excellent continuity of high grade along the length of the High Grade Panel. Holes AP-23-297 and AP-23-298 are both respectively 33% and 38% increases relative to the current resource model prediction, at a >5 g/t gold cut-off grade. Heliostar is well placed with a recently strengthened cash balance, continued flow of infill and growth drilling results and impactful metallurgical and geotechnical studies pending. The Company continues to tick off the catalysts to deliver the updated resource and re-scope of Ana Paula in 2023."

Drill Results

Results from this press release are the first from Heliostar's up-plunge growth target at Ana Paula. Hole AP-23-297 was drilled to achieve four objectives:

Test the up-plunge growth target in the High Grade Panel. Drilling has returned an increase in both grade and volume of higher grade in this region. The high-grade material is expected to be readily suitable for underground mining.

Confirm continuity of mineralization within the High Grade Panel on a metre-by-metre scale. The new drilling has infilled data between the existing 25-50m spaced holes currently defining the panel

Collect a large volume of high-grade mineralization for metallurgical testing

Add an east-to-west hole to the geotechnical program to reduce orientation bias and identify potentially unidentified faults to incorporate in mine design. No significant faults were encountered.





Figure 1: A plan map with the resource model from 2023 PFS1 highlighting the High Grade Panel (clipped to greater than 5g/t resource blocks). Heliostar results labelled with new holes in red boxes. Completed and ongoing holes are shown in blue, and Growth and Infill targets areas labelled.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/173849_413dd00ff4ce9914_003full.jpg

These results show a long interval of gold mineralization, 241.95 metres grading 9.06 g/t from 43.05 metres downhole, that contains two significant internal zones. An internal zone of 31.5 metres grading 21.5 g/t zone and a lower zone hosts 35.2 metres grading 23.6 g/t including 9.9 metres grading 42.4 g/t gold.

The new data extends the consistent high-grade mineralization in the panel into the up-plunge growth target. The 'gap' of low grade in the up-plunge target in Figure 1 was infilled with an interval returning 24 metres at 8.76 g/t gold. Hole AP-23-297 drilled through the lower margin of the High Grade Panel and was terminated in low grade mineralization.

Hole AP-23-298 was a second drill hole targeting the up-plunge growth target from the same platform as hole AP-23-297. It expanded the volume of high-grade gold mineralization above and below the currently defined resource (Figure 2). Hole AP-23-298 returned 104.1m grading 6.1g/t gold including 19.5m grading 15.1 g/t gold.





Figure 2: A section through the resource model from 2023 PFS1 highlighting the High Grade Panel (clipped to greater than 5g/t resource blocks). Heliostar results labelled with new holes in red boxes. Completed and ongoing holes are shown in blue, and Growth and Infill targets areas labelled.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/173849_413dd00ff4ce9914_004full.jpg

HoleID From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Au

(g/t) Comment AP-23-297 43.05 285.0 241.95 9.06 Includes 12.0 metres internal dilution and geotech samples. Note 1 including 70.5 102.0 31.5 21.5 Includes geotech

samples. Note 1 and including 97.0 102.0 5.0 51.0 including 194.5 229.7 35.2 23.6 including 212.1 222.0 9.9 42.4 AP-23-298 17.9 122.0 104.1 6.14 Includes geotech

samples. Note 2 including 28.5 48.0 19.5 15.1 Includes geotech

samples. Note 2





Table 1: Significant Drill Intersections

1 includes 2.55 metres of sample removed for geotechnical studies and assumed to have 0 g/t

2 includes 1.03 metres of samples removed for geotechnical studies and assumed to have 0 g/t

Drill Results Impact

The potential impact of the drill results on future resource models can be demonstrated by comparing the current results to the existing model (as reported in the 2023 prefeasibility study1). Drilling that outperforms (i.e., is higher grade or wider than) the model may be expected to improve the grade and size of future resource and reserve estimates. Using a 5 g/t cut-off grade provides a useful benchmark to the most financially impactful ounces in an underground mining scenario.

At a 5 g/t cutoff, hole AP-23-297 has a 33% increase when compared to an expected intercept calculated from the existing resource model. Using the same criteria, AP-23-298 has a 38% increase compared to the expected intercept from the resource model.

Drilling Progress

The Company is on schedule and on budget with the drilling program. To-date, the Company has completed sixteen holes at Ana Paula. The Company has reported results from eight holes so far. Holes AP-23-299, AP-23-300 and AP-23-301 continue to assess the up-plunge growth target. Sulfide mineralization occurs throughout each hole, particularly AP-23-300. Holes AP-23-302 and AP-23-303 are the Company's first holes targeting high-grade mineralization further west into the down-plunge target. The holes intersected sulfide mineralization throughout, particularly AP-23-303.

The Company will commence two infill holes in the vicinity of hole AP-23-291. The result will be a cross-section of tightly spaced intercepts. This data will support resource modelling and provide metallurgical material for analysis.

Hole ID Northing

(WGS84 Zone 14N) Easting

(WGS84 Zone 14N) Elevation

(metres) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Length

(metres) AP-23-297 410,272 1,997,995 936 270 -46 285.0 AP-23-298 410,272 1,997,995 936 270 -85 129.0

Table 2: Drill Hole Details

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Santiago Queretaro, Queretaro for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver. The North Vancouver ALS facility is ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish and overlimits were analysed by 50g fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Statement of Qualified Person

Stewart Harris, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as Stewart Harris has not prepared nor verified such information.

Investor Relations

The Company is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC") to undertake European focused investor relations activities on behalf of the Company. SRC is an independent arms-length entity based in Switzerland who will introduce the Company to its European investor network by recording, translating, broadcasting, and disseminating on its digital platform's news, articles, interviews, and webinars. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will compensate SRC 5,000 CHF per month for a 12-month term, previously incorrectly reported as 3,500 Euro per month for a 12-month term.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a junior mining company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Mexico and Alaska.

The Company is focused on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. In addition, Heliostar is working with the Mexican federal and local government to permit the San Antonio Gold Project in Baja Sur, Mexico. The Company continues efforts to explore the Unga Gold Project in Alaska, United States of America.

The Ana Paula Project deposit contains proven and probable mineral reserves of 1,081,000 ounces of gold at 2.38 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 2,547,000 ounces of silver at 5.61 g/t silver. Ana Paula hosts measured and indicated resources of 1,468,800 ounces of gold at 2.16 g/t gold and 3,600,000 ounces of silver at 5.3 g/t silver. The asset is permitted for open-pit mining and contains significant existing infrastructure including a portal and a 412-metre-long decline.

References

1 An updated prefeasibility study titled "Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study Update" was filed on SEDAR on April 6, 2023, with an effective date of February 28, 2023, prepared for the Company by Daniel H. Neff, PE, Art S. Ibrado, PhD, PE, Richard K. Zimmerman, RG, SME-RM, Craig Gibson, PhD, CPG, Andrew Kelly, P.Eng., Gordon Zurowski, P.Eng., Paul Daigle, P.Geo., Gilberto Dominguez, PE and James A. Cremeens, PE, PG.

