Galway Gold Announces Name Change to Montauk Metals Inc.

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 - Galway Gold Inc. (TSXV:GWM) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to announce that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to change the Company's name to "Montauk Metals Inc." (the "Name Change"). Pursuant to the Name Change, the Company's securities are expected trade on the TSXV under the ticker 'MTK'. The new CUSIP assigned to the Company's common shares following the Name Change will be 61217R101 (ISIN: CA61217R1010).

The Name Change was authorized by the shareholders of the Company at the Company's Annual General and Special meeting held on December 14, 2022. Common shares owned by shareholders of the Company will be automatically adjusted as a result of the Name Change and no further action is required to be taken by shareholders. The TSXV will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the Name Change.

The Name Change remains subject to final approval by the TSXV. It is anticipated that the common shares will commence trading under the Company's new name of Montauk Metals Inc. on or about July 21, 2023.

Galway Gold Inc.

Robert Hinchcliffe

1-800-761-2770

www.galwaygoldinc.com

