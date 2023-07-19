European Energy Metals Announces Advisory Board Appointment

Vancouver, July 19, 2023 - European Energy Metals (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: W28) ("European Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Mike Basha as a member of the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Basha is a professional engineer and geologist with over 35 years experience working for major and junior exploration and mining companies in Canada, USA, Mexico, Ecuador and Finland. He has generated and worked on many grassroots to advanced exploration projects for a variety of mineral commodities. He was co-discoverer of the Hammerdown gold deposit in Newfoundland early in his career. As former VP Exploration of Cornerstone Resources Ltd (recently acquired by SolGold plc), he was instrumental in helping establish them in Ecuador. He is also the founder and former CEO and President of Aurion Resources Ltd. ("Aurion"), with assets in Northern Finland. While at Aurion, Mr. Basha staked the core of Aurion's holdings in Finland and, under Mr. Basha's direction, the Aurion exploration teams made multiple discoveries including the high-grade Aamurusko, Launi and Notches gold prospects among others. Mr. Basha holds degrees in geology and engineering and, in addition to his exploration experience, has previously worked as a consulting geotechnical and environmental engineer.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mike as a member of our Advisory Board," commented, European Energy Metals CEO, Jeremy Poirier. "His in-country experience in Finland and significant exploration experience will be appreciated as we move forward with our exploration program at the Finnish Pegmatite Project," he continued.

About European Energy Metals Corp.

European Energy Metals Corp. is a junior mining company currently focussed on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and, specifically, lithium. The company concessions are located within 11 miles of Keliber mine being constructed which is expected to begin production H2 2025.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeremy Poirier, CEO

Telephone: 604-722-9842

Email: info@europeanenergymetals.com

