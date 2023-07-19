Sidney Resources Presents The First Look At Innovative Laser Mining Technology, Video Attached

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corp. (OTC PINK:SDRC), a leading innovator in mining technologies, proudly announced the completion of the first round of laser testing at the prestigious Colorado School of Mines earlier this month (see 7/5/2023 Company Update). This revolutionary advancement in laser spalling technology is expected to revolutionize the mining and construction industries, attracting the interest of investors, governments, and mining equipment manufacturers worldwide. Click the link for a firsthand glimpse at what we consider to be the future of mining. CLICK HERE

On the laser testing Colorado School of Mines Lab Manager Nathan Fennell stated :

"Due to the significant uncertainties involved in our testing, we approached the initial phase cautiously, opting for low power levels and longer hold times. Our initial parameters consisted of operating below 1000W power and varying hold times from 0.1 to 30 seconds. During this phase, we observed intriguing results: the laser generated higher temperatures that caused notable effects on the granite, including penetration exceeding 1 centimeter and a glassing effect. However, the presence of cuttings filling the holes made it challenging to ascertain the precise depth achieved. To gain more accurate insight, we would need to cut a specimen and assess the actual impact depth.

Upon modifying our approach by reducing the hold time to less than 1 second and increasing the laser power to 3000W or higher, we observed overall lower rock temperatures and spalling occurring in approximately 1 centimeter circles. This development indicates that fine-tuning the power level to exceed 3000W, combined with exposure times below 1 second, may lead us to the optimal settings. To determine the most effective method of achieving this, we are considering the possibility of pulsing the laser or oscillating the mirrors. While both approaches have their merits, oscillating the mirrors appears more promising as it would extend mirror lifespan, reducing maintenance efforts.

Building on our findings, we have identified another possible avenue for exploration. By focusing the laser on or near natural rock fractures, we noticed distinct characteristics that differed from the results obtained on solid rock surfaces. This observation suggests that when the laser is in close proximity to an edge or fracture, the rock may reach its energy absorption or dispersal limit, resulting in fragmentation into several smaller pieces. Investigating this further could yield valuable insights and enhance our overall understanding of the laser's interaction with geological structures."

Initial laser testing at the Colorado School of Mines was a huge success, marking a major milestone for Sidney Resources and the mining sector as a whole. Sidney is committed to continuing its research and development efforts with the support of the Colorado School of Mines and other industry leaders in order to improve mining's long-term sustainability.

Contact & Learn More:

Sidney Resources Corp.

Phone: 509-552-9858

dan@sdrccorp.com

Corporate Website: https://sidneyresources.com/

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sidney-resources-corp/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/SDRCMINING

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sidney_resources_corp/

About Sidney Resources Corp:

Sidney Resources Corp. is a green technology, clean water and clean refining company that strives to change the way the world develops. Our efforts will provide a cleaner world so our children can express their brilliance to the highest of their potential. Our future lies in our future generations' ability to problem solve without the toxins and carcinogens that inhibit development. Sidney is advancing technologies that will implement cleaner methods not only beneficial economically but designed to maintain a sustainable future.

