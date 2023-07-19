Bonterra Resources Provides Corporate Update

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") provides the following update on the forest fires situation in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, where the Company's projects and processing infrastructure are located. The Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") has authorized access to the forests and roads, consequently, exploration activities can restart. The Company will resume its activities gradually while following all guidelines in force.

Also, following the Annual General Meeting of the Company, the Board of directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Normand Champigny as lead independent director of the Board.

Marc André Pelletier, President and CEO commented: "We would like to thank the firefighters who are fighting the forest fires that forced the stoppage of our operations since early June. Fortunately, the Barry and Gladiator camps and the Bachelor Mill Complex were not damaged by the fires. Exploration work will resume soon as will as the cleaning and recovery of gold at the Bachelor Mill, which is expected to produce a first shipment to the refinery towards the end of the month. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Normand for having accepted the role of lead independent director."

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company to deliver shareholder value.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Marc-André Pelletier, President & CEO

ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9

819-279-9304 | Website: www.btrgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to Bonterra's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes namely information with respect to the planned exploration programs and the potential growth in mineral resources. Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit and such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics, and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets are conceptual in nature and, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political, and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174088