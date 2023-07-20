Outcrop Silver Appoints Ian Harris CEO

VANCOUVER, July 20, 2023 - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG1) ("Outcrop Silver") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ian Harris as President & CEO effective immediately. Mr. Harris will also join Outcrop Silver's Board of Directors. Joseph Hebert has retired as President & CEO after more than 17 years of service with the organization. Mr. Hebert will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank Mr. Hebert for his leadership, vision and dedication for almost two decades during his tenure first as Vice President Exploration and then as CEO," comments Ian Slater, Chairman of the Board. "We are grateful to Joe for his dedication to Outcrop Silver and wish him the best in the future. We are fortunate that Joe will remain a member of the Board and continue to provide his invaluable geological expertise and knowledge of the projects to Outcrop Silver and ensure the transition of leadership is seamless. With the announcement of our maiden resource earlier this year, Outcrop Silver is entering a new stage of development. Mr. Harris's extensive experience in project development, advancement to production, and his experience in Colombia will be instrumental in driving this growth."

Ian Harris, a mining engineer with over 25 years of global mining experience, including 15 years in South America and Colombia, has successfully advanced a wide range of projects, demonstrating his leadership in diverse and challenging environments. His bilingual proficiency in Spanish and English further enhances his ability to lead and manage diverse teams.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Outcrop Silver," said Ian Harris. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation that Joe has established and driving our strategic vision forward. Our focus will remain on delivering value for our shareholders, partners, and communities."

Outcrop Silver has granted 8,000,000 incentive stock options to employees and Directors at an exercise price of $0.22 expiring on July 20, 2028.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is advancing the Santa Ana high-grade silver deposit with exploration activities aiming to expand the current mineral resource. Santa Ana is being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with decades of experience in Colombia.

