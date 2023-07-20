Probe Gold Publishes its Inaugural Annual ESG Report

Highlights:



Probe Gold is dedicated to conducting mineral exploration activities in an environmentally, socially, and economically responsible manner to minimize impact on the environment and maximize benefits for our employees, local and regional communities, and shareholders.

The Company is committed to investing in the people of Val-d'Or and Quebec. More than $70 million has already been directed towards the local and provincial economy since 2016.

Probe Gold is in the process of obtaining ECOLOGO certification in Q3 2023. ECOLOGO third-party certification (UL 2723 ECOLOGO Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies.) is a prestigious environmental standard that verifies practices, products and services as meeting rigorous criteria for sustainability and environmental performance.

The Company seeks to preserve the environment by potentially using hydro power to reduce the emissions, discovering and implementing new technologies aimed at delivering cleaner, more sustainable products and minimizing deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions.

Probe Gold is committed to the safety and well-being of our employees, and as of December 2022, the Company achieved an important safety milestone with no reportable accidents or incidents for 1000 days.

The Company is dedicated to diversity and inclusion.

Probe Gold is committed to upholding exemplary governance standards.

The Company is dedicated to ongoing and active monitoring and updating of its ESG objectives.

TORONTO, July 20, 2023 -- Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) ("Probe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its first annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) report for 2022. The ESG Report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's ESG commitments, practices, and performance.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states "On behalf of the Company, we are delighted to announce the release of our first annual ESG report, which provides a comprehensive overview of our Environmental Assessment process thus far, as well as our focus on health and safety and governance oversight. As our project continues to progress towards development, we are increasingly mindful of our environmental impact, the well-being of our communities, and our collective future. Furthermore, we remain dedicated to investing in the people of Val-d'Or and Quebec, with over $70 million already invested in the local and provincial economy. The Novador project is deeply rooted in Quebec's rich history of natural resources, and we strive to create a project that not only minimizes its impact but also aligns with our community's shared values."

Probe Gold's 2022 ESG Report is available at:

Probe Gold 2022 ESG Report

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project, Québec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,500-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec.

Forward-Looking Statements

