Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

VANCOUVER, July 20, 2023 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Mira Geoscience as part of its systematic exploration program for both its flagship Drayton-Black Lake and Contact Bay Projects.

Mira Geoscience has an outstanding reputation for target development and enhancement. Their team of experts will be available to perform integrated interpretation, geological and geophysical modelling as well as target development/ enhancement with immediate focus on the Company's three high priority target areas (Alcona, New Millennium and Moretti) for its planned Phase 1 drill program at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project.

The purpose is to enhance our priority targets, providing additional insight to extend mineralization along strike and at depth ahead of planned drilling scheduled to commence on July 31, 2023.

Mira Geoscience will then focus on our other initiatives to develop both of Heritage's projects in a systematic manner.

The Drayton-Black Lake projects has approximately 36 mineralized occurrences registered in the Ontario Mineral Inventory Data Base with over approximately 100 years of data available. Contact Bay has approximately 6 mineralized occurrences registered in the Ontario Mineral Inventory Data base dating back as far as 1916. Heritage looks forward to advancing these areas in a systematic manner.

"Mira Geosciences' philosophy is to seamlessly integrate the world's most advanced earth modelling technologies into workflow-based solutions that provide better, faster decisions for their clients. We are very excited to work with Mira Geoscience to both enhance and complement our work to date and take our projects to the next level from a geoscience perspective. There is a significant amount of historical geophysical data available on both projects, we look forward to taking full advantage of that as part of our systematic exploration strategy." commented Peter Schloo, CEO, President and Director of Heritage.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

