Altan Rio Changes Name to Golden Horse Minerals

Change of name effective at market open on July 21, 2023 with new ticker symbol "GHML"

Rebranding of logo in line with corporate name change

Name change and repositioning of brand supports the Company's future direction as it accelerates exploration across its Southern Cross tenure

Perth, July 20, 2023 - Altan Rio Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: AMO) ("Altan Rio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name to Golden Horse Minerals Limited effective Friday, July 21, 2023.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the new name with a new trading symbol "GHML" at market open on July 21, 2023. The change in name and trading symbol does not reflect any material change to the Company's capital structure.

The name change has previously received approval by the board of directors of the Company. In connection with the name change, the following new CUSIP (38107G106) and ISIN (CA38107G1063) numbers have been assigned to the common shares of the Company.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change and trading symbol change. Shareholders holding share certificates of the Company can request a replacement certificate, however new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

Company Chairman and Interim CEO, Graeme Sloan said:

"We are extremely excited with the name change and repositioning of our brand which are appropriate for the future direction of the Company. We feel the new name and logo supports the new direction and future of the Company and adds the value proposition ahead of dual-listing on the ASX in the coming months, as we accelerate exploration efforts across our significant tenure along the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, a tier-1 jurisdiction."

About Altan Rio Minerals Limited

The Company is a Canadian-listed, West Australian-focused gold exploration company primarily focused on the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, a prolific gold producing region responsible for well in excess of 12 million ounces. The Company is focused on applying world-class exploration technologies and experience to proven mineralised tenure to generate shareholder wealth through discovery and production. To learn more about the Company, visit our website at https://www.altanrio.com/.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Altan Rio to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, and Altan Rio undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

