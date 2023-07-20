Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Red Lake Gold Inc. Engages ProspectAir for a TDEM Exploration Survey at Whirlwind Jack

21:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Vancouver, July 20, 2023 - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has contracted ProspectAir Geosurveys to perform a magnetic and time-domain electromagnetic survey (the "TDEM Exploration Survey") over a priority block of its Whirlwind Jack project in the Red Lake region of Northwestern Ontario. The prioritized area for the TDEM Exploration Survey is next to the neighbouring project being advanced by Kinross Gold Corp..

The Red Lake Airport will serve as the base of operation for the TDEM Exploration Survey.

"Having earlier this year achieved uncontested operatorship of the Whirlwind Jack project, we are excited to resume exploration. We believe that the TDEM survey will contribute important exploration data to vector field exploration, help minimize forward-moving surface impacts and make our advancement of Whirlwind Jack as cost-efficient as possible all while being in alignment with the retention objective of our compelling share structure. Despite recent market conditions and macro-events, we have been patient and diligent to sustain not only core project areas at Whirlwind Jack but also our capital structure, with our continued goal being to deliver impactful project exposure on a per share basis. Red Lake Gold is one of the few junior exploration companies in its immediate area that has been able to keep a stable capital structure and project-level interest which bolsters our company's view that its substantively undiluted opportunity set remains significant. We look forward to reviewing the TDEM survey results once received and communicating our future plans as they develop at Whirlwind Jack to our fellow shareholders," noted Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer of Red Lake Gold.

The TDEM Exploration Survey will be funded using proceeds of the Corporation's flow-through financing which closed earlier this month (see news release, Red Lake Gold Inc. Closes Flow-Through Financing, dated July 12, 2023).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604.687.2038

Email: info@redlakegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, including but not limited to matters and risks related to the timing and exploration results of the TDEM Exploration Survey as well as exploration intentions and/or plans involving the Corporation and/or its capital structure and/or the Corporation's Whirlwind Jack project and/or its constitution. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Red Lake Gold Inc.

Red Lake Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QJAT
CA7566782073
www.redlakegold.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap