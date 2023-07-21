Millennium Silver Corp. Announces Director and Officer Changes

Vancouver, July 20, 2023 - Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) ("Millennium Silver" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Robert Drago has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Mr. Darren Timmer has been appointed as a Company Director, replacing Mr. John A. Versfelt, who has resigned as Director, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Drago has been a director of the Company since 2005 and Mr. Timmer has been Corporate Secretary since 2011.

Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) is focused on the exploration and development of its Silver Peak silver-gold project in southwest Nevada and its exploration projects in Newfoundland. The Company's common shares trade on the Exchange under the symbol: MSC.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Robert Drago"

Robert Drago

President & CEO

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company's website (www.millenniumsilver.ca).

CONTACT: Darren Timmer, Director

Telephone: (604) 527-8135

E-mail: info@millenniumsilver.ca

