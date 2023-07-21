International Zeolite Announces Agreement with Niagara College Business & Commercialization Innovation Centre

Vancouver, July 21, 2023 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an agreement between Niagara College Business & Commercialization Innovation Centre (BCIC).

Under the terms of the agreement BCIC will provide market intelligence, business strategy, promotional plans, media strategy, branding and ecommerce strategy for all International Zeolite's consumer products.

From initial market research to commercialization strategies, the Business & Commercialization Innovation Centre offers a full suite of solutions to make businesses more successful. BCIC pairs industry partners with highly qualified and experienced staff researchers, faculty, recent graduates, and students. Funding for this project is provided by a combination of provincial and federal agencies with IZ providing in kind support and additional financial inputs.

In later 2023, IZ will launch its consumer ecommerce platform offering multiple zeolite solutions for consumers supporting home gardening, composting, water filtration, produce life extension and odour control.

"Niagara College is recognized as one of Canada's top research academic institutions, and with their guidance and support IZ will gain a competitive edge in marketing its solutions to consumers through ecommerce, driving a new revenue stream to compliment the commercial revenue streams currently under development." - Mark Pearlman President and Chief Operating Officer, International Zeolite Corp.

On Behalf of the Board

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

604.684.3301

For further information, please visit www.internationalzeolite.com.

For Investor Inquiries: Ray@internationalzeolite.com

For Sales and Commercial Inquiries: sales@earthinnovations.ca

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174314