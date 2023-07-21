The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Datametrex AI, European Energy Metals, Mullen Group, Tectonic Metals and Green River Gold Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, July 21, 2023 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Datametrex AI, European Energy Metals, Mullen Group, Tectonic Metals and Green River Gold discussing their latest news.

DM EVS expands operations to Ontario

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTCQB:DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex'') is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its electric vehicle (EV) solutions division as its wholly-owned subsidiary, Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions Inc. ("DM EVS"), expands operations to Toronto, Ontario.

For the full interview with Marshall Gunter and to learn about Datametrex AI, click here.

European Energy Metals (TSXV:FIN) Confirms Pegmatites at Lappajarvi West

European Energy Metals (TSXV:FIN)(FSE:W28) ("European Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration crews have confirmed the presence of pegmatites at Lappajarvi West, one of the five concessions comprising its 2,300 square kilometre Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") and Rare Earth Element ("REE") Finnish Pegmatite Project, in central and southern Finland.

For the full interview with Jeremy Poirier and to learn about European Energy Metals, click here.

Mullen Group Ltd. (T:MTL) reports 2023 second quarter financial results

(TSX:MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation"), one of Canada's largest logistics providers today reported its financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2023, with comparisons to the same period last year.

For the full interview with Carson Urlacher and to learn about Mullen Group, click here.

Tectonic Metals (TSXV:TECT) Set to launch inaugural 2023 drill program to unlock the tier-one potential of the Flat Gold Project

Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV:TECT) ("Tectonic" or the "Company") a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing district-scale projects in politically stable jurisdictions, today announced the scope of the Company's inaugural 2023 drill program for the Flat Gold Project in Southwest Alaska.

For the full interview with Tony Reda and to learn about Tectonic Metals, click here.

Green River Gold (CSE:CCR) Reports Assay Results and Again Intersects Nickel, Magnesium, Cobalt, and Chromium Beginning at the Bedrock Surface for the 45th Consecutive Hole

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR)(OTC Pink:CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company is currently drilling its 46th hole on the Quesnel Nickel Project and that the XRF results indicate mineralization similar to the previous 45 drill holes, once again beginning at the bedrock surface.

For the full interview with Perry Little and to learn about Green River Gold, click here.

