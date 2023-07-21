Resouro Announces Changes in Composition of Board of Directors

Toronto, July 21, 2023 - Resouro Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAU) (FSE: BU9) ("Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has bolstered its Board of Directors (the "Board") by appointing Ms. Anne Landry and Mr. Justin Clyne.

Both Ms Landry and Mr Clyne are highly experienced Company directors with a history of relevant public company and industry experience who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise, aligning with the Company's strategic goals and vision.

Ms. Anne Landry

Ms Landry is an international finance professional with experience in financial structuring, investments and strategy. She has been responsible for the oversight and bankable structuring of projects in various sectors, including mining, and with financial institutions and multilateral organizations worldwide. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University, a Masters of Business Administration from Institut Supérieur de Gestion in Paris and is a CFA charterholder.

Mr. Justin Clyne

Mr Clyne is an Australian based company director and company secretary for public-listed and unlisted companies. He has significant experience and knowledge in international law and corporate regulatory requirements. Justin was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of New South Wales and High Court of Australia in 1996 before gaining admission as a barrister in 1998. Over the past 16 years, Justin has dedicated himself full time to the provision of corporate advisory and related services for listed entities primarily in the Australian and North American markets from incorporation through to takeovers and other large corporate transactions. He holds a Master of Laws in International Law from the University of New South Wales. He is also a qualified Chartered Company Secretary and a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Additionally, Resouro announces that effective immediately, Mr. Ricardo Rossin has resigned from the Board.

"The addition of Justin Clyne and Anne Landry further strengthens the expertise and knowledge base of the Board of Directors at Resouro. Their strategic guidance will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the company and ensuring its long-term success. The Board looks forward to working with these two new directors," commented President and CEO Christopher Eager. "The Board would also like to thank Ricardo for his vital role with the company through its nacent stages and wish him well in his future endeavours."

About Resouro Gold Inc.

Resouro is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-REE Project in Minas Gerais and the Novo Mundo Gold Project in Mato Grosso. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://resouro.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chris Eager, President & CEO

Resouro Gold Inc.

