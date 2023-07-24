Deep Yellow Limited: June 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to provide a summary of key activities completed in the June 2023 quarter.TUMAS PROJECT- Commencement of two-phase 340-hole, 9,500m reverse circulation drill program- Primary focus of the program is to expand the resource base from the current 22.5-year Life of Mine (LoM) to greater than 30 years:o Phase 1 completed with 103 holes for 3,973m and targeted areas west of Tumas 3o Phase 2 underway and will comprise of 125 RC holes for 4,500m, with infill drilling focused on Tumas 3 West and Tumas Centralo An updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) can be expected in late Q3 2023- Front End Engineering Design (FEED) commenced, with design assumptions of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) being materially confirmed- Metallurgical test work commenced to test ore variability and further optimise beneficiation, membrane concentration, metal recovery and reagent recycling- Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) submitted to the Environmental Commissioner for consideration- Discussions and negotiation for water and power supply to the Project area are ongoingMULGA ROCK- Commencement of two-phase 630-hole 37,000m air core drill program- Post quarter end, 70% of program completed and delivering positive results- Phase 1 grade variability drill program completed comprised of 233 holes for 14,794mo Program developed to gain a clearer understanding of reserve/resource variability, ore grade control parameters and distribution of critical minerals- Phase 2 resource infill drilling underway with program 60% complete and focused on:o Resource upgrade and classification of uranium and critical minerals.o Providing additional material for metallurgical testing- Initial resource evaluation on a "whole-of-ore basis" indicates a potential uplift in Project value when critical minerals are considered in conjunction with uranium- Full air core program on track to be completed in Q3 CY2023o Following assessmentof results, Deep Yellow expects to release an updated MRE in Q4 CY2023, which will include both uranium and the critical minerals.ALLIGATOR RIVER- 27% increase in Inferred Mineral Resource for the Angularli deposit- Inferred Mineral Resource for the Angularli deposit now stands at 32.9Mlb U3O8, for 1.37Mt at 1.09% U3O8 using a cut-off grade of 0.15% U3O8CORPORATE- Appointment of Tim Lindley as Non-Executive Director- Cash position at end of June 2023 $40.8M- Anticipated additional funds with receipts of approximately $8M in Q1 & 2 FY 2024, majority relating to R&D reimbursementTo view the full quarterly report, please vist:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V20L984H





About Deep Yellow Limited:



Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





Source:

Deep Yellow Ltd.





Contact:

John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 E: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au W: www.deepyellow.com.au Media: Cameron Gilenko T: +61-466-984-953 e: cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com