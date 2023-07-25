O3 Mining Publishes 2022 ESG Report

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is proud to announce it has published its 2022 environmental, social and governance ("ESG") report outlining the Corporation's sustainable development framework and its performance and practices.

O3 Mining achieved many significant milestones this past year as it continued to advance towards its goal of becoming a gold producer in the Val-d'Or region of Québec, Canada. The Corporation is firmly committed to developing its projects responsibly. In the 2022 report, the Corporation's ESG results can be compared to the 2021 ESG performance indicators.

Highlights

Considerable investment in ESG best practices in 2022

Achieved full UL 2723 ECOLOGO ® Certification, an industry first among exploration companies

Certification, an industry first among exploration companies Reduced year-over-year recordable incident frequency by 39% compared to 2021

Organized first health and safety week for employees and contractors

Reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

Reduced of water usage

Rehabilitated of an area of 85,000 m 2

Held more than 140 meetings with local community members, in addition to specific consultations meetings, workshops and information meetings with local communities and First Nations communities

Completed a total of 2,835 hours of employee training in the areas of Environment, Exploration and Geology, Health and Safety, Governance/Management and Human Resources (representing a year-over-year increase of 12 % compared to 2021)

Contributed C$143,000 in charitable donations and sponsorships

"Our 2022 ESG report demonstrates our progress and willingness to continue improving. I am very proud of what the team has accomplished this past year as we work collaboratively to create a more sustainable future while building tomorrow's projects. We are more determined than ever to play our role as a positive and inspiring leader for the industry and our peers." said José Vizquerra, President and Chief Executive Officer of O3 Mining.

Myrzah Bello, Vice President of Sustainable Development and Human Resources of O3 Mining commented, "Our accomplishments in 2022 demonstrate that we are developing our activities responsibly. We are deeply convinced that our projects can be positively integrated over time at the local and regional levels in a sustainable manner."

The 2022 ESG report is the third annual ESG report published by O3 Mining and is designed to provide stakeholders O3 Mining's progress as it continues to work towards its ESG goals. The 2022 ESG report has been reviewed and approved by the Sustainable Development Committee established by the Board of Directors of the Corporation, as well as Senior Management and the Vice President, Sustainable Development and Human Resources, of the Corporation.

Click here to view O3 Mining's 2022 ESG report.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (62,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

