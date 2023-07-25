Alcoa announces new Chief Commercial Officer

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) today announced that it has named Renato Bacchi as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective August 1, 2023. The company's current Chief Commercial Officer, Kelly Thomas, will leave to pursue a career opportunity outside of Alcoa.

Bacchi will lead the Company's sales and trading, marketing, supply chain, commercial operations, procurement, and transportation. He previously served as Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer. He will continue to supervise Alcoa's global energy assets and oversee Alcoa's breakthrough technology programs.

"We will miss Kelly's strong leadership, and we will build on the work that she accomplished with the signing of numerous supply contracts, including for our SustanaTM suite of products," said Alcoa President and CEO Roy Harvey. "As Renato steps into his new role, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise, including his strategic view of our global energy markets and a focus on our long-term vision to reinvent the aluminum industry through our research and development programs."

Bacchi first joined Alcoa in 1997 in São Paulo, Brazil. He graduated from São Paulo University in 2000, with a degree in Electrical Engineering, and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from IbMec University (Brazil) in 2004. In 2010, he received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from CFA Institute. In 2019, Renato completed an Advanced Management Program at Harvard University.

