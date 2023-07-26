Inflection Resources Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, July 26, 2023 - Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE:AUCU) (OTC:AUCUF) (FSE:5VJ) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 through the sale of up to 6,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.40 for a term of 18 months. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration activities at the Company's Northern New South Wales and Carron projects in Australia and for general working capital.

Finders' fees may be paid in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Offering is subject to the approval of the CSE.

Directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Offering, which will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The offered securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, any person in the United States or any "U.S person", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Offers and sales in the United States will be limited to institutional accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Inflection Resources Ltd. Inflection is a technically driven copper-gold and gold focused mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AUCU" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUCUF" with projects in Australia. The Company has entered into an exploration agreement with AngloGold Ashanti and has recently commenced a drill program in New South Wales anticipated to comprise of approximately 35,000 metres of drilling. For more information, please visit the Company website at www.inflectionresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Alistair Waddell

President and CEO

alistair@inflectionresources.com

For further information, please contact:

Brennan Zerb

Investor Relations Manager

+1 (778) 867-5016

bzerb@inflectionresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law. The Company seeks safe harbor.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.