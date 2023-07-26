Sokoman Provides Update - Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland

Alpha IP Survey Identifies Multiple Anomalies

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Sokoman Minerals Corp.(TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Alpha IP Resistivity / Chargeability Survey completed at Moosehead earlier this year which has outlined first, second and third-priority anomalies to both the west and east of the main mineralized trends drilled in the central portion of the property. The anomalies will be evaluated with the data merged with earlier geophysical surveys and diamond drill holes to further refine drill targets. The Alpha IP Survey consisted of six Induced Polarization (IP) profiles on the grid laid out based on exploration objectives, geological target size, and terrain conditions with line lengths from 1450 m to 1525 m at 100 m intervals.

The Alpha IP has the potential to see deeper than older IP systems with the results pointing to high-priority targets to the west of, and below, the Western Trend, and a series of second and third-priority targets to the east of the Eastern Trend which may be linked to the 253 Zone initially drilled in 2022. Three figures included in this update show the location of the anomalies in a) a plan view; b) a plan view with mineralized zones; and c) a longitudinal sectional view.

The highest-priority anomalies (green dots) in the center of the surveyed area (Figures 1 and 2), correlate well with the location of the Eastern Trend, 75 Zone, and South Pond Zone mineralization. Figure 3 shows the anomalies on a long section view of the mineralized trends indicating that most of the anomalies on the western and eastern portions have not been tested by drilling. Calculated anomaly depths range from less than 100 m vertical to about 400 m depth.

Tim Froude, President, and CEO of Sokoman, says: "We are quite excited by the potential we see in the anomalies generated by the Alpha IP Survey. The similar character of the cluster of high-priority anomalies in the western part of the survey to those in the centre of the survey is quite intriguing and will obviously be addressed in the next round of drilling or trenching.

In addition to the contractor's recommendations, we have just completed our own internal interpretation of the data and have come up with several targets independent of those outlined by Simcoe Geoscience. In total, we have 19 drill and or trenching targets (depending on depth) to investigate with a recommendation for approximately 3,800 metres of diamond drilling. We intend to begin testing these anomalies in about two weeks once drillers have returned from their regular scheduled break."

Figure 1 - Plan view - Image showing location of Alpha IP Survey with targets shown

Figure 2 - Plan view - Alpha IP targets / mineralized zones at Moosehead

Figure 3 - Longitudinal section showing Alpha IP targets

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

